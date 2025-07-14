AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000WX CPUs Listed Early At Major US Retailer

In the meantime, the listings state in no uncertain terms that preorders will open up next Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT). This aligns with what AMD stated in its press release in May, saying that "DIY Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series and select Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series processors will be available from retailers starting July 2025."

You won't find any new information or photos on the product pages, or even prices (more on that in a moment), but they are live with detailed specifications, all of which AMD already revealed.





To recap, however, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9995WX stands as the flagship workstation model with 96 cores, 192 threads, a 2.5GHz to 5.4GHz clock speed, 480MB of total cache (384MB of L3 cache), and a 350W TDP.





The Threadripper Pro 9985WX is a 64C/128T chip with a 3.2GHz to 5.4GHz clock speed, 320MB of total cache (128MB of L3 cache), and also a 350W TDP.





Next up, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9975WX is a 32C/64T processor with a 4GHz to 5.4GHz clock speed, 160MB of total cache (128MB of L3 cache), and the same 350W TDP.





Finally, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9975WX features 24 cores and 48 threads clocked at 4.2GHz to 5.4GHz, along with 152MB of total cache (128MB of L3 cache) and a 350W TDP.





AMD also announced the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9955WX (16C/32T, 4.5GHz to 5.4GHz, 80MB of total cache, 350W TDP) and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9945WX (12C/24T, 4.7GHz to 5.4GHz, 76MB of total cache, 350W TDP) for workstation builds, though they are not yet listed at B&H Photo (or any other retailer that we are aware of).













What about pricing, though? AMD never offered up an MSRPs and the listings don't shed any light, either. However, the folks at Videocardz claimed they were able to "easily estimate" pricing by playing around with price ranges in search and seeing which SKUs appeared. As such, they've determined the following price points...