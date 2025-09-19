AMD Expresses Confidence In AI & CPU Roadmap In Response To Intel-NVIDIA Deal





Shares of AMD slid following the announcement that Intel and NVIDIA are teaming up to co-develop several generations of datacenter and PC products. The arrangement, which also includes a $5 billion investment by NVIDIA into Intel common stock, prompted speculation and worry (by some) over AMD's future, and that undoubtedly led to its stock being down from before the announcement. AMD wants you to know that it does not share the same concern.





At least outwardly, AMD is expressing confidence in its current and future positions in the tech landscape. In a statement provided to Bloomberg, AMD called its AI efforts a "top strategic priority," essentially echoing previous comments made last month after posting its latest quarterly earnings





"We’re confident in our ability to keep driving innovation, growing market share, and reinforcing AI as the company’s top strategic priority,” AMD told the site.





Take Intel's surprise deal with NVIDIA out of the equation and it's easy to see why AMD is so assured in its position. AMD posted record server and PC processor sales last quarter, and even without Instinct MI308 sales to China included in the mix (because it was before AMD and NVIDIA struck a deal with the U.S. government for an AI chip export license), AMD's data center segment grew 14% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, primarily from its EPYC processors.





AMD's client and gaming division also showed impressive gains, growing 69% year-over-year and 23% sequentially to $3.62 billion.





"We delivered record desktop channel CPU sales as Ryzen processors consistently topped the best-selling CPU lists at major global e-tailers throughout the quarter. We also expanded our Zen 5 desktop portfolio with the launch of our latest Threadripper processors that feature up to 96 cores and deliver up to double the performance of the competition in many popular content creation and design workloads," AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said at the time.





Notably, this all happened before Intel's blockbuster deal with NVIDIA. The full implications from the partnership will take some time to fully manifest. AMD finds itself on solid footing, but its two biggest competitors joining forces is certainly an unforeseen wrinkle with potentially major ramifications.

🚨JUST IN: $AMD Responds to the $NVDA and $INTC Deal



"We're confident in our ability to keep driving innovation, growing market share, and reinforcing AI as the company's top… pic.twitter.com/9txDK6cqoj — Daniel Romero (@HyperTechInvest) September 18, 2025

"Overall, we continue to consistently execute on our x86 leadership roadmap, delivering high-performance products that power everything from PCs to data centers," AMD is quoted as saying, according to X user Daniel Romero (@HyperTechInvest).





Romero attributes the quote to being given to Bloomberg, though we don't see it in the site's article on the topic, just the statement above about AI being a top strategic priority. It's not an outlandish statement, though, as AMD is currently firing on all cylinders.





The only thing we can say for certain right now is that the next few years are going to be interesting.