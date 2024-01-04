AMD Unveils Advanced AI Engines To Rev Next-Gen Automobiles At CES 2024
AMD has announced it will showcase automotive innovations at CES 2024 and expand its portfolio with the introduction of two new devices, the Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoC and Ryzen Embedded V2000A series processor. The two new devices will have a focus on infotainment, advanced driver safety, and autonomous driving.
Versal AI Edge XA Adaptive SoCAMD’s Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs will be equipped with an advanced AI Engine that offers benefits for AI compute, vision, and signal processing. It will enable devices to be further optimized for numerous next-generation advanced automotive systems and applications that will include forward cameras, in-cabin monitoring, LiDAR, 4D radar, surround-view, automated parking, and autonomous driving.
“In the future, automakers will leverage autonomous vehicle applications to shape their brand identities. With these applications relying heavily on artificial intelligence, automakers need compute platforms that deliver powerful and efficient AI compute,” remarked James Hodgson, research director at ABI Research. “The number of highly automated vehicles shipping each year is set to grow at a CAGR of 41% between 2024 and 2030, signaling a healthy growth opportunity for suppliers of heterogenous SoCs with powerful and efficient AI compute, including the AMD Versal AI Edge XA.”
The Versal AI Edge XA adaptive SoCs will also be the first-ever AMD 7nm device to be auto-qualified with security integrated into the silicon. The platform is designed for BOM scaling to various ADAS/AD sensor and feature bundles. AMD will deliver the first devices in early 2024, with further releases planned later in the year.
AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series ProcessorAMD is also launching its Ryzen Embedded V2000A series processor, knowing that consumers have higher expectations of in-vehicle experiences. The company noted that entertainment, connectivity, workplace on wheels, and safety have become paramount in influencing consumers on which automobiles to purchase. According to AMD, the V2000A will enable carmakers to “deliver impressive performance and multitasking for infotainment and IVX systems so passengers can stay connected on the go.”
“Since introducing the ECARX Makalu digital cockpit using AMD Ryzen Embedded processors, they have proven to be key for powering the ECARX automotive solutions that require advanced compute power with visual graphic rendering capabilities,” remarked Peter Cirino, Chief Operating Officer, ECARX. “With the Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series processor, ECARX looks forward to expanding the capabilities of our next-generation digital cockpit solutions for software-defined vehicles in 2024 and beyond.”
The V2000A series processor will be built on 7nm process technology, ‘Zen 2’ cores, and Radeon Vega 7 graphics. AMD says it will deliver “high-definition graphics, with enhanced security features and automotive software enablement through hypervisors in addition to support for Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive.”
AMD will be showcasing its range of automotive solutions at CES 2024, along with ecosystem partners. Anyone planning on attending CES 2024 in person can visit the AMD booth at LVCC West Hall #W319 to view demos and speak with AMD experts. An AMD spokesperson told HotHardware via email that "the announcement underscores the strong synergy of the company following the successful acquisition of Xilinx nearly two years ago."