CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Announces Radeon RX 9000 Series Graphics Card Launch Timing

by Zak KillianMonday, January 20, 2025, 05:15 PM EDT
hero amd radeon generic render
As we've discussed before, AMD didn't really talk about its RDNA 4-based graphics cards at CES 2025, despite briefing the press on the topic. The company gave a vague "Q1 2025" release window for the cards, but given that product has already started showing up at retailers, many have expected that the GPUs would be released this month.

Not so, apparently. AMD's Corporate Vice President and General Manager, David McAfee, just announced on Xwitter that that he "can't wait" for the launch of the cards in March. Indeed, that means that we're still a little under six weeks (40 days) away from retail availability of AMD's next-generation graphics cards.

mcafee 9070 delay tweet

We went straight to the source and asked AMD for further comment about the release, but the company was coy with details. We were told that "launch preparations are underway," and that "more information [is] coming soon." That echoes AMD's statements last week where the company asked press and partners to "stay tuned" in a "Meet the Experts" webinar.

If we were to speculate, there could be all kinds of reasons that AMD isn't ready to launch the new GPUs. Despite what McAfee says, it's possible that the drivers aren't fully baked yet, and it's also possible that AMD is wheeling and dealing to get the new AI-powered FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 into more games.

hxl 9070xt price rumor

Alternatively, AMD may simply be holding its horses to build up stock; if the cards are good and the rumored pricing holds true, these GPUs could be in high demand. By all accounts—including AMD's—the goal with this launch is to build market share, but you can't build market share without products for the market to purchase. This launch timing should also give AMD some time to see where performance and street pricing fall for the GeForce RTX 5080 and 5070 / Ti.

Ultimately we won't know more for sure until AMD tells us, so all we can really do is hang tight and wait for March.
Tags:  AMD, GPUs, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 4
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment