AMD Cranks The Radeon RX 9000 Hype Dial, Says GPU Deserves Its Own Event

by Zak KillianThursday, January 16, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
AMD briefed us on the Radeon RX 9070 series and the RDNA 4 architecture when going into CES 2025, but the company's brief 45-minute keynote completely skipped over the topic of graphics and GPUs, with nary a mention of the word "Radeon" outside of the context of AI processing. The company's excuse was that it simply didn't have time to talk about its new graphics tech at CES.

At that time, we were promised a separate event with more details on the upcoming graphics cards as well as AMD's future graphics technologies. Now, AMD has reiterated that promise in a "Meet the Experts" webinar all about the announcements at CES. During a Q&A period, AMD's Senior Technical Marketing manager, Donny Woligroski, responded to a question about the RX 9070 like so:
"All I can say about Radeon is that what we have said is what we can say. We think it deserves its own time in the spotlight, and at CES, things can get kind of washed under a massive amount of information. So stay tuned; it won’t be a long time before you’d be hearing more about it in the near future."
Well, fair enough, we suppose. It is true that graphics is a very different subject from the CPU topics that AMD's CES presentation largely focused on. It's possible that there are other motivations, though; all of the processors AMD announced at CES use RDNA 2, RDNA 3, or RDNA 3.5 graphics, and AMD may have wanted to avoid stealing their thunder with an new GPU architecture when a huge portion of the interest in parts like Strix Halo has to do with their powerful graphics components.

amd rdna4 slide
"Better" doesn't tell us much, AMD.

Still, we're not super pleased about the lack of a concrete date or any other details. Here's what we know officially: AMD will launch the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT in Q1 of 2025, and those cards will be based on the RDNA 4 architecture, with improved ray-tracing and AI performance as well as support for AMD's new AI-powered FidelityFX Super Resolution 4, which may or may not come to earlier GPUs.

Woligroski did say "stay tuned," so we'll probably hear something more soon, but ultimately "stay tuned" is all we really can do at this stage. Let's hope AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are worth the wait.
