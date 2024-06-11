Amidst Multiple Leaks, AMD Admits Ryzen 7000X3D Will Still Beat Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 In Gaming

AMD's first processors sporting the Zen 5 architecture, the company's Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs , will go on sale next month, in July. There's been some question over whether people already rocking Zen 4 processors with 3D V-Cache, those being Ryzen 7000X3D series chips, should consider upgrading. After all, while Zen 5 offers as much as a 35% performance increase clock-for-clock over Zen 4, it brings smaller caches than the extant CPUs upgraded with AMD's bolt-on L3 cache.

Well, it looks like AMD has resolved the question for us before the launch. In what could be called an exercise in managing expectations, AMD's Don Waligroski confirmed to Tom's Hardware that, at least in gaming, Ryzen 7000X3D is still superior to Ryzen 9000. Don says that while the new Zen 5 parts are "faster than the competition," they don't outpace the current X3D CPUs.

I asked Woligroski if the 9950X would take the crown of the fastest gaming chip on the market. "Is it the fastest in gaming? It's faster than the competition in our tests. X3D is still the king of the hill, but by a much smaller margin than typically between X3D and non-X3D," Woligroski responded. "So a 7800X3D would, yes, be faster than 9700X, but maybe not by as much as you would expect."

What's that about improved cache bandwidth? Well, AMD actually told us at its Computex keynote that the Zen 5 core offers double the data bandwidth for its L1 and L2 caches. Now, frequent leaker HXL, with some help from an unidentified QQ user, has verified this change using AIDA64's Cache and Memory Bandwidth test. Comparing a Granite Ridge engineering sample against a Ryzen 5 7600X, we can clearly see a close-to-2X uplift in cache performance compared to the Zen 4 processor. What does this mean? It means that Zen 5 CPU cores can retrieve data from cache memory twice as fast—likely a significant part of the realized IPC uplift in Zen 5.





