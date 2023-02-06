AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-Core Laptop Benchmark Leak Shows Stout 25% Gains Gen On Gen





The benchmark in question actually originates in the same place as the last leaked Phoenix benchmark we saw: 金猪升级包 (which Google tells us means "Golden Pig Upgrade"), over on Chinese site Bilibili. The previous leak was of a range-topping Ryzen 9 7940HS, but this chip is a Ryzen 7 7840HS that sports the same core configuration, just with lower clock rates.





Golden Pig Upgrade tested Cinebench R23 on the pre-release processor and came away with a multi-core score of 16854 points. That is a very impressive performance for an eight-core processor, and especially one with a relatively-restrictive 45W power budget. AMD's Zen processors have always performed well in Cinebench, but this result puts it on more-or-less level footing with Intel's Core i9-12900H as you can see below. It's also around 25% faster than the last-gen parts at 45 watts.





The leaker blotted out the single core score because the single-core turbo clock rate is not final. Calculating back from the shown multi-core ratio we can observe that the single-core score in this test was probably around 1589. That really isn't a bad result, but it's quite a bit lower than we'd expect from this processor. Indeed, Golden Pig Upgrade says that the usual score should be around 1800 in that test—a very impressive result, if true.





Slide: AMD

