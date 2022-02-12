Amazon’s Big Valentines Day Sale Brings Deals On Fire TV Sticks, Tablets, Kindle, Echo And More
Love is in the air with Valentine's Day rapidly approaching. And Amazon has decided to show the love with big discounts on many of its most popular product lines. These include Fire, Echo, Kindle, and Blink products, and to save you some time while finding the right products for your loved ones, we've pulled together a list of some of the best deals.
First up is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote (pictured up top). It gives users easy access to some of the most popular streaming services, so you can cuddle up and watch your favorite rom-com with your boo. This little device is only $19.99 on Amazon right now, a discount of 33%.
Kindle might be the ticket. This Kindle device supports Kindle Unlimited and offers up to 4 weeks of battery life. It also sports an easy-to-read, backlit, grayscale e-ink display. This device is the perfect gift for the reader in your life. You can grab it for $59.99 currently, a savings of over $30.
If you're considering a more traditional device, the Fire HD 8 tablet probably more your speed. With an 8-inch, 1280x800 HD display, this tablet is great for consuming not only your favorite books but also other forms of visual media, such as movies and games. The Fire HD 8 Tablet is available at a nice 50% discount at $44.99.
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Amazon hasn't stopped there either. Check out more of the heavily discounted items below.
- Fire 7 tablet $34.99 (save $15)
- Fire HD 10 tablet $109.99 (save $40)
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet $49.99 (save $50)
- Kindle Paperwhite $109.99 (save $30)
- Echo Show 8 $89.99 (save $40)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) $44.99 (save $15)
- Blink Video Doorbell $39.99 (save $10)
If electronics are on the menu this Valentine's Day, one of these deals might be just what the doctor ordered.