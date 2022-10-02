Amazon's Huge 2022 Hardware Event: Here's Everything Unveiled
As we roll into the holiday season in the US, Amazon decided to hold a new device releases event. We've got the details on what was announced and the links where you can preorder, buy or at least get full details on them. And wow, did Amazon pull the veil off a lot of new products. So buckle up, there's a lot of ground to cover here.
Kindle Scribe. Retailing at $369.99, this device takes the Paperwhite display of the classic Kindle and allows users to write on it and make notations. Think of it like a post-it note for an eReader.
reported on here. The Halo Rise is a camera-less sleep tracker that you place bedside. It is supposed to help you track how restful your sleep is. It also is supposed to offer a healthier way to wake up, by slowly illuminating it as though it was sunrise. This new sleep device will retail for $139.99.
Those above are just a couple of the admittedly long list of devices, and device updates, that Amazon featured during its event. For instance, the Echo Show is going to be getting FireTV support. Additionally, the Amazon Personal Assistant, Alexa, is going to be getting several updates. The updates include new functionality, such as personalized routine content, show devices allowing you to 'shop the look', and even update to the Echo Show 15, allowing it to control other older Alexa devices and vice versa.
Also in the hardware reveals, was a new FireTV. This keeps to the relatively budget-friendly nature of the FireTV series as usual. For a 65-inch 4K model, the retail price of $799.99 is actually a darn good deal. Of course, this TV also comes with built-in Amazon Alexa smart functionality.
retail price of $139.99, with support for 4K output and Dolby Atmos Audio, this is a pretty solid choice for set-tops for a set-top streamer. You can also choose to purchase a FireTV Remote with it, or that remote on its own.
retail price of $249.99.
the $54.99 Echo Auto. While this device doesn't offer full-featured integration with your vehicles like Android Auto or Apple Carplay, it does provide some better integration and key features like calling and messaging with your voice, smart home products control and roadside assistance while your phone is with you on your commute.
for the Blink Mini.
Yes, there is a rather large list of devices added and updated for Amazon's lineup this year, and just in time as the holidays are fast approaching. Even though these are new offerings, deals will likely be on the way, including packages and bundles for many of these products as well. So stay tuned to HH for updates.
