Amazon Prime Gaming: BioShock 2 Remastered, Deus Ex And More Free Games This Month





The holiday season is pretty much over at this point, but hopefully you are still able to carve out some time to jump into PC gaming. Not just because there are a bunch of fancy new graphics cards on the horizon (NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series and AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT ), but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you now have access to a flood of more free titles, including some absolute gems.





In case you're not aware, Prime Gaming is a great set of perks that come with a Prime membership. It includes free games, a monthly Twitch channel subscription at no additional cost, access to free in-game conent (skins, loot, and so forth), and more. Prime Gaming is hosted on a separate portal, but if you have a Prime membership, you can log in and start redeeming games.





One of the highlights this month is BioShock 2 Remastered. To claim it, just head to Prime Gaming, sign in if you're not already logged into your Amazon account, click on BioShock 2 Remastered, click the 'Get game' button, and then follow the prompts to redeem your code. This particular title is being offered through GoG, so you'll also need a GoG account.





More free games will be added throughout the month. According to Amazon, the full list includes...







