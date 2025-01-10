Amazon Prime Gaming: BioShock 2 Remastered, Deus Ex And More Free Games This Month

The holiday season is pretty much over at this point, but hopefully you are still able to carve out some time to jump into PC gaming. Not just because there are a bunch of fancy new graphics cards on the horizon (NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50
series and AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT
), but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you now have access to a flood of more free titles, including some absolute gems.
In case you're not aware, Prime Gaming is a great set of perks that come with a Prime membership. It includes free games, a monthly Twitch channel subscription at no additional cost, access to free in-game conent (skins, loot, and so forth), and more. Prime Gaming is hosted on a separate portal, but if you have a Prime membership, you can log in and start redeeming games.
One of the highlights this month is BioShock 2 Remastered. To claim it, just head to Prime Gaming, sign in if you're not already logged into your Amazon account, click on BioShock 2 Remastered, click the 'Get game' button, and then follow the prompts to redeem your code. This particular title is being offered through GoG, so you'll also need a GoG account.
More free games will be added throughout the month. According to Amazon, the full list includes...
- Eastern Exorcist - now
- The Bridge - now
- BioShock 2 Remastered - now
- Spirit Mancer - now
- SkyDrift Infinity - now
- GRIP - January 16
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - January 16
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader - January 16
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - January 23
- To The Rescue! - January 23
- Star Stuff - January 23
- Spitlings - January 23
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - January 23
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights - January 30
- Blood West - January 30
- Super Meat Boy Forever - January 30
Not all of these are available right away, but they will unlock throughout January
(we've noted the release date for each title above). In addition to BioShock 2 Remastered
, other notable entries include Deus Ex GOTY Edition
and Super Meat Boy Forever
.
You can sign up for Amazon Prime
for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with a free 30-day trial available. If you're a student, you can get a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 year, with a 6-month free trial available.