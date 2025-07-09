Here Are 8 Top Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals Under $30

Amazon’s Prime Day event is in full swing, with deals to be found on items such as laptops, monitors, pc components,
and peripherals. The retailer also has some solid gaming deals, which makes this the perfect time to pick up some great games without having to empty out your wallet. Here are some of the best games you can get for $30 or less.
Dead Rising
is a cult classic from the golden Xbox 360 era where you’ll be finding innovative and fun ways to mow down hordes of zombies. With this remaster, Capcom managed to keep the charm that made it a cult classic to start with, all while making the game a more enjoyable experience with several quality-of-life improvements.
Demon’s Souls
is the game that kicked off the Soulslike genre that’s so popular today. Even though it’s a PlayStation 5 launch title, five years later it remains one of the most graphically impressive games on the platform. It’s also one of the few titles PlayStation hasn’t made available on PC.
Elden Ring
took the gaming world by storm when it released in 2022, racking up several awards. It’s a romp through a fantasy world riddled with monsters, and not for the faint of heart. Keep in mind that this is the base game only, and the excellent Shadow of the Erdtree
DLC will be an additional cost. However, even with just the base game it’s still a great price.
This is an excellent package containing six entries in the Metal Gear
series, spanning games that debuted way back in the NES era all the way to the PlayStation 2. It’s a great way to check out the early work of the legendary Hideo Kojima as he was cutting his teeth as a game designer. Additionally, it’s packed with digital extras such as graphic novels, a soundtrack, and digital screenplay books for the ultimate Metal Gear
experience.
The Suikoden
series is one of the best Japanese RPGs to have appeared on the original PlayStation. Although it often gets overlooked because the games were released at the same time Final Fantasy was becoming a juggernaut. Thankfully, Square Enix finally released this remaster, making these games accessible to fans and newcomers alike.
Originally released as Fantasian
on Apple Arcade, many thought this gem would be locked to Apple’s service. It’s from the creative mind of Hironobu Sakaguchi, who played a pivotal role in the Final Fantasy
franchise. Fortunately for gamers, this unique title is now available on consoles as Fantasian: Neo Dimension
.
Seven of the most high-octane fighting games all in one package, and you won’t be losing all your quarters to boot. These older games have been brought back with some modern features, including online multiplayer support that makes use of rollback netcode. This one is a must have for fighting game aficionados.
Those looking for a challenging first-person shooter need to look no further than the S.T.A.L.K.E.R
franchise. While the game launched with some rough edges, these have been smoothed out by several patches. Making this a great time to jump in and explore the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.