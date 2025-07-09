CATEGORIES
home News

Here Are 8 Top Amazon Prime Day Video Game Deals Under $30

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 09, 2025, 01:56 PM EDT
elden ring video game image
Amazon’s Prime Day event is in full swing, with deals to be found on items such as laptops, monitors, pc components, and peripherals. The retailer also has some solid gaming deals, which makes this the perfect time to pick up some great games without having to empty out your wallet. Here are some of the best games you can get for $30 or less.

1. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $20.99 (58% off)

Dead Rising is a cult classic from the golden Xbox 360 era where you’ll be finding innovative and fun ways to mow down hordes of zombies. With this remaster, Capcom managed to keep the charm that made it a cult classic to start with, all while making the game a more enjoyable experience with several quality-of-life improvements.

2. Demon's Souls - $29.83 (57% off)

Demon’s Souls is the game that kicked off the Soulslike genre that’s so popular today. Even though it’s a PlayStation 5 launch title, five years later it remains one of the most graphically impressive games on the platform. It’s also one of the few titles PlayStation hasn’t made available on PC.
prime day 2025 video games under 30 body1

3. Elden Ring - $29.99 (40% off)

Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm when it released in 2022, racking up several awards. It’s a romp through a fantasy world riddled with monsters, and not for the faint of heart. Keep in mind that this is the base game only, and the excellent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be an additional cost. However, even with just the base game it’s still a great price.

4. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 - $16.99 (57% off)

This is an excellent package containing six entries in the Metal Gear series, spanning games that debuted way back in the NES era all the way to the PlayStation 2. It’s a great way to check out the early work of the legendary Hideo Kojima as he was cutting his teeth as a game designer. Additionally, it’s packed with digital extras such as graphic novels, a soundtrack, and digital screenplay books for the ultimate Metal Gear experience.

5. Suikoden I & II HD Remastered - $29.99 (40% off)

The Suikoden series is one of the best Japanese RPGs to have appeared on the original PlayStation. Although it often gets overlooked because the games were released at the same time Final Fantasy was becoming a juggernaut. Thankfully, Square Enix finally released this remaster, making these games accessible to fans and newcomers alike.

prime day 2025 video games under 30 body2

6. Fantasian: Neo Dimension - $29.99 (40% off)

Originally released as Fantasian on Apple Arcade, many thought this gem would be locked to Apple’s service. It’s from the creative mind of Hironobu Sakaguchi, who played a pivotal role in the Final Fantasy franchise. Fortunately for gamers, this unique title is now available on consoles as Fantasian: Neo Dimension.

7. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $24.88 (50% off)

Seven of the most high-octane fighting games all in one package, and you won’t be losing all your quarters to boot. These older games have been brought back with some modern features, including online multiplayer support that makes use of rollback netcode. This one is a must have for fighting game aficionados.

8. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - $23.40 (61% off)

Those looking for a challenging first-person shooter need to look no further than the S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise. While the game launched with some rough edges, these have been smoothed out by several patches. Making this a great time to jump in and explore the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, Nintendo, PlayStation, switch, primeday2025
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment