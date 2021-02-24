Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Service Opens Up Early Access For Fire TV

Besides the service coming to more customers, Amazon has also made the Luna controller available to anyone without invitation. The controller carries a lofty price at, but it has some nice features built-in, such as voice controls and seemingly quality construction. On the flip side, it runs on two AA batteries rather than being rechargeable out of the box, but that isn’t all that bad. In any case, if you do not want to shell out for a controller, people can use Bluetooth-compatible controllers they already own to play Luna on Fire TV.