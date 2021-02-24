CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, February 24, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Service Opens Up Early Access For Fire TV

amazon luna opens up early access to firetv customers
Late last year, Amazon announced its Luna game streaming service to compete with Google Stadia and Microsoft Project xCloud. Previously, it was an invite-only “early access” program, but after months of feedback and improvement, the gaming platform will be available to new customers.

Today, Amazon announced that Fire TV customers can download the Luna app and play games with a 7-day free trial to Luna+. After the trial is up, the subscription renews at $5.99/month during the early access period.
Customers can also sign up for the $14.99/month Ubisoft+ channel to access both new and old Ubisoft titles on the platform. If you do not have a Fire TV, you can still sign up and request an invitation at the Amazon Luna link.

amazon luna opens up early access to firetv customers controller

Besides the service coming to more customers, Amazon has also made the Luna controller available to anyone without invitation. The controller carries a lofty price at $69.99 on Amazon, but it has some nice features built-in, such as voice controls and seemingly quality construction. On the flip side, it runs on two AA batteries rather than being rechargeable out of the box, but that isn’t all that bad. In any case, if you do not want to shell out for a controller, people can use Bluetooth-compatible controllers they already own to play Luna on Fire TV.

According to Gabi Knight, Amazon Luna team director, “Adding more customers to early access helps us continue to improve gaming experiences.” Ultimately, it seems Amazon is trying to make Luna as solid as it can be upon release, and it will be exciting to see what comes of it all. At the end of the day, if you are a Fire TV customer or got into the early access, try out Luna and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, Amazon, Luna, (NASDAQ:AMZN), firetv, cloud-gaming

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms