Amazon Lightning Sale Slashes 31% Off Overclocked ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 5060





Say it with us now: 'What do we want? Graphics cards at MSRP or less! When do we want it? NOW!' Sadly, we can scream such a thing as loudly and collectively as we want and it won't likely move the needle. That makes the hunt for deals even more important, and to that end, a factory-overclocked GeForce RTX 5060 is going for one of the cheapest prices yet.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC Edition Is 31% Off









ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5060 OC Edition is discounted to $324.60 on Amazon (31% off, save $145.39). Listed as a lightning sale with around a third of available units already claimed, theis discounted to





NVIDIA's official MSRP for the GeForce RTX 5060 is $299, so this deal still comes in north of the baseline sticker. In reality, partner models have consistently sold for over $300. At the time of this writing, the ASUS TUF Gaming model that's on sale is the least expensive RTX 5060 around, at least that we could find. Head to Best Buy, for example, and you'll see prices starting at $339.99 and going up from there.





What's also worth noting is that the TUF Gaming model on sale trades the two-fan cooling solution that is so prevalent among the lower-priced RTX 5060 models in the wild, for a three-fan cooler with a trio of axial-tech fans.





Other highlights include a dual BIOS setup (Quiet and Performance modes), so-called "military-grade components" that are a staple of the TUF Gaming series, a vented exoskeleton to dissipate heat, and a protective PCB coating designed to protect against moisture and debris.





By default, the GeForce RTX 5060 TUF Gaming OC Edition cranks the GPU's boost clock to 2,640MHz, which is 143MHz faster than NVIDIA's reference 2,497MHz boost clock. In OC mode, boost clock gets juiced to 2,677MHz for a 180MHz overclock over reference.





While not necessarily game changing, they do amount to free performance boosts over NVIDIA's reference blueprint, and it's nice to see a factory overclock on what is the least expensive model right now.





The downside is that the RTX 5060 only sports 8GB of VRAM. Otherwise, this is one of the more affordable entries into Blackwell and pathways to RTX technologies like DLSS with Multi Frame Generation.

PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB Is On Sale For $369.99









PNY's overclocked GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8GB) model for $369.99 at Best Buy (save $60). You're still only getting 8GB of VRAM (most 16GB versions of the RTX 5060 Ti go for more than $500) on the same 128-bit bus, but you get more CUDA cores (4,608 versus 3,840) and more ray tracing (RT) cores, among other things. If you want a bit more firepower, you can step up tomodel for. You're still only getting 8GB of VRAM (most 16GB versions of the RTX 5060 Ti go for more than $500) on the same 128-bit bus, but you get more CUDA cores (4,608 versus 3,840) and more ray tracing (RT) cores, among other things.





This is a more compact card with two cooling fans. It's also factory-overclocked with a 2,962MHz clock (versus 2.572MHz) and actually selling for slightly less than NVIDIA's baseline $379 MSRP.