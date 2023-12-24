Apple’s 10th Gen iPad Kicks Off Great Tablet Deals Of 2023
Perhaps you are looking for that very last-minute gift, or you just need something to curl up by the fire with as you wait out the end of the year, which is fast approaching. Regardless of your intent, Amazon has a handful of deals on tablets right now, and while many of them arrive after Christmas, they are still a great snag.
Leading us off today, we have the 10th Generation Apple iPad 10.9” at $499 or 17% off the regular price. This iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic Chip and features 64GB of storage as well as WiFi 6 and 5G cellular support, meaning this will work wherever you do, provided you have a cell plan and connection. Of course, this also has Apple’s gorgeous 10.9” Liquid Retina display with solid color replication, which is great for content creation or consumption.
Following that up, we have one of the few items that will arrive before Christmas with the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet for $159.99 or 30% off the regular price. This is an 11” tablet powered by an octa-core processor paired with 64GB of storage, all of which is powered by a battery that can be provide up to 14 hours of entertainment on the go. Amazon also claims that this device is three times as durable as the 10th generation 10.9” Apple iPad. The downside with this device is that it does have lock screen ads, but those can be disabled by jumping to the other version of this tablet for only $5 more at $164.99.
Closing us out, we have the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $399 or 20% off the regular price. This is another 11” tablet, but it is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making this likely the most powerful tablet in today’s lineup. This is an interesting device as it seems to be intended to be left in place wherever the dock is, whether that is by a bedside, in a kitchen, or living room. From there, you can play music, control your smart home, or use other tablet features as you would any other device.
Beyond those few options that we have listed, Amazon has a few more deals up its sleeve, which you can check out below, a few of which will still arrive before Christmas if you are lucky. Otherwise, any of these would make a great New Year's gift to yourself, and maybe you can get a jump on reading more in the New Year as a resolution.
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) - $499 (17% off)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $399.99 (20% off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 - $159.99 (30% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 - $89.99 (36% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 - $59.99 (40% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro - $129.99 (32% off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 - $179.99 (45% off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - $219.99 (49% off)
- Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock - $399 (20% off)