Amazon Labor Day Deals Are Go, With Big Savings On TVs, Fire TV Stick, OnePlus 10T And More

This Labor Day weekend is an opportunity to relax, recharge, and get some work done around the house you may not have otherwise. It is also an opportunity to get some new tech toys at a decent price on Amazon, thanks to some outstanding Labor Day discounts. Perhaps it is time for that new TV and sound bar setup before we get to the first NFL games next weekend, so without further ado, let’s see what is up for grabs.





Labor Day TV Deals To Make You Squeal

If you are looking to catch the big game or kick back and watch the new Top Gun movie in glamourous 4K, picking up a new TV on Amazon this weekend is a good place to start. For example, Amazon has its Fire TV Omni series 55” and 65” variants available for 20% and 16% off, respectively. The latter is a 4K UHD display with Dolby Vision and is equipped with Amazon Alexa and FireTV so you can watch great-looking content across every platform.





If you are looking for a TV with a little more pep in its step, TCL, Hisense, and Sony have some solid options that you might want to take a look at. For example, the Hisense ULED Premium 65U7G is a 65” QLED TV boasting a 1000-nit HDR10+ rating, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and a 120Hz refresh rate for what could be some buttery smooth gaming. Not to be outdone, though, Sony has similar specs in its 50” X85J alongside TCL with its 65” 65R635 display. At this rate, it becomes less of a thing about specifications and more about what brand you prefer since the displays are all becoming the same.

If you get a TV, you need good sound to go with it!

That new TV you got from the deals above may look great, but the speaker quality is not always the best. However, you can also snag a deal on a new soundbar setup for the perfect living room audio/video setup (at least until next Labor Day).





If you are particularly fond of Bose, a few options might suit your needs, like the Bose 838309-1100. While this is a mess of a model number, that is not indicative of the sound bar’s capabilities for only $229 (18% off). Alternatively, if you are looking for a fuller and more rich sound experience, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is available for $799 (11% off), which is reported to have Dolby Atmos and Alexa built-in alongside Bluetooth connectivity, so this isn’t exclusively a TV soundbar.





Sony and Samsung also have some options, such as the Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo for $198, which is 30% off the regular price.

The Samsung HW-B450 2.1ch soundbar and subwoofer combo is also available for 25% off at $147.99, and it has rather high ratings too, so again, this comes down to brand preference.





Some Miscellaneous Tech To Make Your Week

If you don’t need a new TV, do you have smart capabilities on your current one? If not, or you are looking to upgrade it a little bit, Amazon has its Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at $39.99, which is 20% off the regular price. This will certainly enhance your smart TV viewing experience and make everything feel snappier in some capacity if your current TV is getting up there in age.





If none of that is what you are in the market for, how about a new phone? The 16GB of RAM, 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 10T has been dropped to $649.99, yielding savings of $100 at 13% under the regular price. This phone most definitely packs a punch with all that storage and memory, a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.





Whatever you are looking for this weekend, you will find quite a deal on it. To this end, if you snag anything we’ve told you about or find something worth sharing, drop a note in the comments below and have a great Labor Day weekend.



