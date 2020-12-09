Amazon Rolls Out All-New Fire TV Interface With User Profiles To Streaming Sticks And Smart TVs





Amazon’s Fire TV experience is an all-in-one way to watch television shows, movies, and more. The platform is getting better, with a user interface update coming today. The update, announced back in September, brings a redesigned home screen, a new search experience, and user profiles to make life easier.





Besides the UI updates, Fire TV is finally catching up to other streaming services by offering user profiles. Everyone in the family may have different tastes when it comes to movies and TV. Locking everyone to one account can mess up the algorithm that serves content, so it will be harder to find what you like. However, these new profiles will “support personalized recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, preferred settings, and more.” There can also be profiles for the kids, limiting what content can be watched on the platform.