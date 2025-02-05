Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals Scorch Savings Up To 40% Off To Stream The Super Bowl





Are you ready for some football? How about some streaming goodness? Well, you can have both if you take advantage of Amazon's deals on its entire Fire TV Stick lineup, as well as its flagship Fire TV Cube, which is a more powerful streaming device that...brace yourself for this...is shaped like a cube. Imagine that! Let's dive in.





Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it's currently on sale for $44.99 at Amazon (25% off). It's not the cheapest it's ever been, but it's a great price if you're looking to expand your TV's capabilities with one of the best streaming dongles on the market. The top Fire TV Stick is theand it's currently on sale for. It's not the cheapest it's ever been, but it's a great price if you're looking to expand your TV's capabilities with one of the best streaming dongles on the market.





Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is its most powerful and capable streaming dongle. It supports 4K Ultra HD (naturally), along with a wealth of HDR specifications (HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG). It also has the most storage of any Fire TV Stick with 16GB, along with 2GB of memory. And it's the only Fire TV Stick to feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, if that matters to you.





Other notable features include Live View Picture-in-Picture and Fire TV Ambient Experience, which lets you display over 2,000 "museum-quality art and photography." It's the only Fire TV Stick to support that feature—even the Fire TV Cube doesn't have that capability.





Here are some more Fire TV Stick deals with savings of up to 40% off the MSRP...









Fire TV Cube lacks support for Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience, it's still a great streaming device. It's also on sale for $109.99 at Amazon (21% off). Even though thelacks support for Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience, it's still a great streaming device. It's also on sale for





This is Amazon's fastest streaming solution with an octa-processor underneath the hood. According to Amazon, it's twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It also features a built-in microphone and speakers with hands-free Alexa support, so you can control your compatible TV, soundbar, and TV by barking out voice commands.





Like the Fire TV 4K Max, the Fire TV Cube boasts 16GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. It also ups the ante with an Ethernet port for wired connectivity, to go along with Wi-Fi 6E support. You can think of the Fire TV Cube as being a hybrid Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo speaker, along with some additional perks.



