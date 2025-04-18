CATEGORIES
home News

Amazon's Fire TV Devices Might Soon Ditch Android in Favor of Vega

by Bruno FerreiraFriday, April 18, 2025, 03:40 PM EDT
hero amazon vega os news
For the longest time, Amazon's tablet and TV devices used a slimmed, somewhat locked-down variant of Android called Fire OS. This was useful for end users for general familiarity and ease of use, and also for techies, who found the devices easy to hack to add functionality. All things must change and evolve though, and to that end, Amazon is purportedly readying up its first device with its in-house Vega OS.

According to the website Lowpass, Vega is a Linux-based operating system, first heard of in late 2023. Vega was apparently already in a "fairly advanced" state at the time and had been tested on Fire TV streaming adapters. The newfangled OS already powers some products in the Echo line, but not yet any streaming devices. One such bit of kit was expected to pop up somewhere in the 2024 time frame, but ultimately didn't materialize.

echo show 5
The Echo Show 5 and its brethren are already connected with Vega

That's reportedly changing soon, as Lowpass cites "sources familiar with the company's plans" saying there's a streaming device of some sort—probably a Fire TV, or a full TV set—powered by the shiny new software. This reveal assuages fears that Amazon may had put the kibosh on Vega, as it announced just last February that many Fire devices would be powered by a Fire OS 8, based on Android 14.

Amazon has yet to issue an official statement on this matter. We expect a photo of Katy Perry kissing the device when it eventually comes out.
Tags:  Android, Amazon, echo, Fire TV
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment