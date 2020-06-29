Amazon Newest Fire HD Tablets Discounted By $30 With These Scorching Hot Deals

Here are the tablet configurations that are on sale on Amazon...

You can also find these same discounts on Best Buy , if you prefer. And if you want the versions with 64GB of onboard storage, those are also marked down $30 across the board.





These are the latest generation Fire HD 8 models. They still rock a quad-core processor like the last generation, but the chip is clocked at 2GHz instead of 1.3GHz. The latest models also get a small bump in RAM, and twice the amount of storage on the base model (which can be expanded via microSD).





Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablets offer a 1280x800 resolution. That is much lower than the iPad mini, though respectable for a budget alternative. They also have a USB-C port for charging, and a claimed 12 hours of mixed use battery life (browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and so forth).

