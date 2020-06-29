Amazon Newest Fire HD Tablets Discounted By $30 With These Scorching Hot Deals
It has barely been two and a half months since Amazon introduced a new generation of Fire HD 8 tablets with upgraded hardware and features, and they are already on sale. Rather than looking at spending $89.99 and up, which is a relatively affordable starting price for a tablet, today's crop of deals drops the cost of entry to just $59.99.
Affordability is what the Fire HD 8 family hangs it hat on, making them excellent budget alternatives to Apple's iPad mini. Sure, it is a bit of an apples to oranges (and Apple to Android) comparison, with different platforms, ecosystems, and performance levels between the two. However, the aggressive pricing on the Fire HD 8 line raises the question of whether it's truly worth spending a few hundred bucks more on an iPad.
Here are the tablet configurations that are on sale on Amazon...
- Fire HD 8 (2GB RAM, 32GB storage): $59.99 (save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB storage): $79.99 (save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Plus (3GB RAM, 32Gb storage) + Wireless Charging Dock: $119.98 (save $30)
You can also find these same discounts on Best Buy, if you prefer. And if you want the versions with 64GB of onboard storage, those are also marked down $30 across the board.
These are the latest generation Fire HD 8 models. They still rock a quad-core processor like the last generation, but the chip is clocked at 2GHz instead of 1.3GHz. The latest models also get a small bump in RAM, and twice the amount of storage on the base model (which can be expanded via microSD).
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablets offer a 1280x800 resolution. That is much lower than the iPad mini, though respectable for a budget alternative. They also have a USB-C port for charging, and a claimed 12 hours of mixed use battery life (browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and so forth).