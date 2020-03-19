CATEGORIES
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Hits Low $60 To Entertain COVID-19 Quarantined Youth

fire 7 kids
The coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted a majority of the industrialized world, resulting in thousands of deaths and the disruption of our daily lives. Even children are being affected, as school districts around the United States have shut down until further notice to help stop the spread of the disease.

For parents that are currently pulling their hair out of their heads dealing with kids that are stir-crazy, Amazon has come to the rescue with a deal on the Fire 7 Kids Edition which is now priced at just $59.99. This particular tablet is perfect for both preschool and early elementary-age children, and as its name implies comes with a 7-inch display. The resolution for that display is relatively low 1024x600, but we doubt that the kids will mind that much. 

Each Fire 7 Kids Edition comes with 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 512GB through the use of a microSD card. Running the show is a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM, and there are 2MP cameras both on the front and back of the device. Amazon says that the tablet features a mono speaker and is good for up to 7 hours of battery life.

Perhaps best of all, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is already ensconced in a “Kid-Proof” rugged case with its own built-in kick stand. Amazon includes a 2-year worry-free guarantee in case your offspring still manages to break the tablet. All you have to do is return it to Amazon and they will replace it free of charge. You’ll also receive 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited, which provides subscription access to over 20,000 apps, games, TV shows, and movies – appropriately curated for ages 3 to 12, of course.

Amazon is currently selling the Fire 7 Kids Edition for $59.99 (regular price $99.99) in either Blue, Pink or Purple.



