Amazon Father’s Day Deals Include Sweet AUKEY Wireless Earbuds For Just $23, Latest iPad $249
Father’s Day is tomorrow in the United States, but there are still plenty of deals to be had. Amazon has discounts on items ranging from the AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds to the latest Apple iPad. There is a little of something for your father, father figures, or even yourself.
Do you know someone who could use a new pair noise cancelling earbuds after months of continuous Zoom meetings? There are two great pairs of earbuds currently on sale on Amazon. AUKEY True Wireless Bluetooth 5 Earbuds are on sale for $25.49 USD (49% off). To top it off, there is also a 10% off coupon clip and the earbuds qualify for Prime shipping. The earbuds feature 25 hours of total playtime, a multi-function touch panel and microphone on each earbud, and pair with both iOS and Android devices.
The Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Eaburds are also on sale in both black and white. They ring in at $178.00 (23% off) and qualify for Prime shipping. They include 24 hour battery life, are Alexa-enabled, and feature “smart listening” that “switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity.”
- AUKEY True Wireless Bluetooth 5 Earbuds- $23 after coupon and instant discount
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Eaburds- $178.00 (23% off)
A few Apple products are on sale. You could nab a 10.2-inch iPad for as much as 24% off. The 32GB iPad with Wi-Fi in Space Gray and Gold is on sale for $249.99 (24% off), while the 128 GB iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular is available for $459.99 (18% off).
The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $299.99 (25% off) and the 45mm version is available for $329 (23%). However, only the watch is on sale. Those who want to purchase the watch and the AppleCare+ bundle will need to pay full price.
Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for $64.99 (35%) and includes Prime shipping.
This is a mechanical keyboard, but features “tactile feedback with a quieter click” and O-Sound ring dampeners. The Mercury White and Classic Black editions of this keyboard are also on sale, but their discounted price is not as steep as the Star Wars edition.
Last but not least, this may be a good time to invest in a Roku Streaming Stick. The Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device currently costs $39.99 (22% off). It includes a long-range wireless and voice remote with TV controls and access to Disney+ and Apple TV. It is important to note that shipping is a bit delayed right now, but this could make a nice surprise for a loved one.