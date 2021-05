Data Breach Exposes Fake Amazon Reviews Scam Implicating Thousands Of People Of Unethical Behavior

Last week, cybersecurity researchers discovered an open ElasticSearch database that exposed an extensive fake Amazon reviews scam ring. The database contained millions of direct messages between Amazon vendors and upwards of 200,000 customers willing to provide fake reviews in exchange for free products. It is presently unknown who owns the database, but it shows the nasty underbelly of Amazon and online retail.





The SafetyDetectives cybersecurity team’s discovery of this ElasticSearch database proved to be incredibly interesting and valuable as it outlined how Amazon vendors went about getting ‘fake reviews.’ The team reported that Amazon vendors send to reviewers, or an intermediary company, a list of products they would like 5-star reviews for. Then, the people providing the reviews are sent a link to buy the product and leave a review as a “verified purchaser.” Afterward, the vendor will check the review and provide a refund to the reviewer over PayPal , so Amazon cannot track it.The data found by the team equated to around 7GB on the completely open and exposed ElasticSearch server, with the personal data of people providing fake reviews as well as guilty Amazon vendors appearing in messages throughout. Vendors lost information such as email addresses as well as WhatsApp and Telegram phone numbers while reviews lost email addresses, usernames which often contained names and surnames, and upwards of 75k links to Amazon accounts. Overall, it is estimated that around 200,000 to 250,000 people from around the world are affected by this leak.Interestingly, the SafetyDetectives team “were unable to identify the owner of the ElasticSearch server” and therefore “could not notify the company in question regarding this security issue.” However, it was discovered that the server was secured several days later, which made it inaccessible by the interest.Aside from the security issue, as the SafetyDetectives post explains, “whoever owns the server could be subject to punishments from consumer protection laws, and whoever is paying for these fake reviews may face sanctions for breaking Amazon’s terms of service.” If Amazon happens to get their hands on this data, the company will have an easy time taking out vendors and accounts running this scam to boost product reviews illegitimately.Ultimately, it would be quite nice to see this takedown happen as vetting products on Amazon can be extremely difficult, even without fake reviews. Whatever ends up happening, let us know what you think of this interesting situation in the comments below.