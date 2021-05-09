Data Breach Exposes Fake Amazon Reviews Scam Implicating Thousands Of People Of Unethical Behavior
The SafetyDetectives cybersecurity team’s discovery of this ElasticSearch database proved to be incredibly interesting and valuable as it outlined how Amazon vendors went about getting ‘fake reviews.’ The team reported that Amazon vendors send to reviewers, or an intermediary company, a list of products they would like 5-star reviews for. Then, the people providing the reviews are sent a link to buy the product and leave a review as a “verified purchaser.” Afterward, the vendor will check the review and provide a refund to the reviewer over PayPal, so Amazon cannot track it.
Aside from the security issue, as the SafetyDetectives post explains, “whoever owns the server could be subject to punishments from consumer protection laws, and whoever is paying for these fake reviews may face sanctions for breaking Amazon’s terms of service.” If Amazon happens to get their hands on this data, the company will have an easy time taking out vendors and accounts running this scam to boost product reviews illegitimately.
Ultimately, it would be quite nice to see this takedown happen as vetting products on Amazon can be extremely difficult, even without fake reviews. Whatever ends up happening, let us know what you think of this interesting situation in the comments below.