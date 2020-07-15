CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, July 15, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT

Amazon Echo Buds Owners Should Apply This Safety-Related Firmware Right Now

amazon echo buds 3
If you own a pair of Amazon's Echo Buds wireless earbuds, we suggest that you update the firmware on your devices right away. If you don't, you're putting your safety at risk.

Amazon sent out an email to Echo Buds owners this morning warning that under certain conditions, they can overheat when left in their charging case. This obviously presents a safety hazard, and Amazon described the situation, writing:

The safety of our customers is our top priority. We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case. Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update that addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries.

The good news is that Amazon has already addressed the issue with new device firmware. While the Echo Buds will update their firmware automatically, they need to be connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth. So, if you haven't connected your Echo Buds in a while, you'll need to do so in order to receive the latest firmware (318119151).

echo buds phone

To check which firmware is currently installed on your Echo Buds, you'll need to first open the Amazon Alexa app. Then navigate to Echo Buds --> About to see what firmware is installed. If you see that 318119151 or above is installed, you have nothing to worry about. 

If you're running a lower firmware, follow these steps to get the latest version:

  1. You'll want to first ensure that the both the Echo Buds and its case have at least a 30 percent charge.
  2. Open the lid on the case (with the Echo Buds inside) and make sure that they are connected to your smartphone via the Alexa app.
  3. Close the lid and keep the Echo Buds within Bluetooth range of your smartphone for at least 30 minutes

If you follow all of those steps, your device firmware should be updated without issue. Interestingly enough, the Echo Buds are currently listed as out of stock on Amazon's website and won't ship until August 14th.


Via:  Android Central
