Facepalm As Amazon Ships Precious AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU In A Soft Pack Envelope – Doh!
This year, the supply of various technology items has been struggling to meet the incredible demand from consumers. People are generally stuck inside with money to burn and time to kill, and a new console or PC is just the ticket to keeping busy for a while. A reddit user who goes by the name McChickenBorn decided it was time to upgrade his PC with a hard to obtain AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU. However, when it arrived, the CPU box was absolutely mangled due to it being shipped in a soft-pack envelope, oops!
Getting new bits for a computer can be incredibly exciting unless it comes damaged, which is a significant letdown. Moreover, it is incredibly disappointing when it is hard to get your hands on the tech in the first place. McChickenBorn was lucky enough, however, to order a Ryzen 9 5900X from Amazon, but just look at the condition it arrived in below: