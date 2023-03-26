CATEGORIES
Get The OnePlus 10 Pro And Other Great 5G Android Phone Deals At Up To Half Off

by Nathan OrdSunday, March 26, 2023, 02:07 PM EDT
amazon delivering deep midrange phone discounts
Ring, ring! Many outstanding phone deals are calling you this weekend on Amazon. From a OnePlus 10 Pro to a lower-budget TCL 20 Pro 5G, there are several devices that will fit your needs and price range for a limited time.

At the top of the lineup is the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is knocked down 39% to a pretty cool $484.99. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, all hidden beneath a 6.7” QHD+ 120Hz display. Overall, this is a solid device that we looked at back in early 2022, calling it a head-turner, especially given the now discounted price.

samsung amazon delivering deep midrange phone discounts

If that is still out of your price range, the Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB renewed might be a good place to first look if you want a flagship device without the flagship cost. Rocking in at $205.55, this device is a ridiculous steal at 51% off. If you don’t mind pre-owned, you get a 6.2” 120Hz QHD display driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

moto amazon delivering deep midrange phone discounts

If pre-owned isn’t your thing, you might also wish to look at the Motorola Edge 2022, a $349.99 device after a 42% discount. It has a 6.6” FHD+ OLED display with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes in at $249.99 – it is just 17% off but is still a good mid-range device. It features a 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Finally, we have the TCL 20 Pro 5G, which is a whopping 52% off at $249.99, a decent price for this workhorse of a phone. Fitting under a 6.67” AMOLED FHD+ display is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage which is mighty close to the Motorola Edge 2022. At the end of the day, you’ll certainly be happy with the features and capabilities of whatever device you pick out of this lineup.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, Amazon, OnePlus
