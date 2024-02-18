Amazon Deals Up The All New Fire HD 10 Tablet For 42 Percent Off
If you're considering a new tablet, Amazon offers of ton of options in its Fire HD line-up, many of which are currently on sale.
First up, we have the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $104.99 or 42% off the regular price. This is the ad-supported version of the Fire HD 10 and features a 10.1” FHD screen powered by an octa-core 2.0GHz SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, expandable to 1TB with a microSD card. Though this is not the most powerful table out there, the mainstream SoC results in great battery life. According to Amazon, this tablet offers up to 13 hours of untethered uptime, making those long travel days a cinch.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet at $99.99, or 33% off the regular price, is also on sale. This device features a hexa-core CPU and 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. expandable to 1TB with microSD. However, the big selling points of this tablet are the parental controls and beefy case to protect the device from destructive little ones. The controls allow parents to limit what the tablet is used for and set goals that inspire responsible and safe internet usage. The so-called "Kid-Proof Case,” which is “designed to protect against drops and bumps, and includes an adjustable stand so kids can go hands-free.”
Next up, we have the Echo Show 15 at $199.99, or 29% off the regular price. This is an FHD 15.6” smart display featuring Alexa and Fire TV built in. You could drop this in a home office for pictures, calendar management, and smart home controls or in a kitchen for recipes, TV shows, and other content. Regardless of what you do, this could be a super useful addition to any smart home.
Finally, we have the Echo (4th Gen) for $54.99, or 45% off the regular price. This is a smart home hub, speaker, and Alexa device all in one, which offers users the ability to do everything from stream your favorite music to control thermostats and other smart-home devices. The 4th Gen Echo also includes a Zigbee smart home hub, allowing you to control devices without the cloud, which is pretty neat as well.
In addition to the items mention above, Amazon has a lot of other products heavily discounted at the moment, that can make entertainment, smart home control, and day-to-day life much easier. You can take a look at the full list down below...
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB) - $104.99 (42% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (32GB) - $94.99 (32% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (32GB) - $99.99 (33% off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet - $149.99 (21% off)
- Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet - $149.99 (21% off)
- Echo Show 15 - $199.99 (29% off)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) - $194.99 (22% off)
- Echo Studio - $154.99 (23% off)
- Echo (4th Gen) - $54.99 (45% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $39.99 (33% off)