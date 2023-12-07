Listen Up, Sennheiser Deals On Soundbars, Earbuds And Headphones Are Up To 44% Off
Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, there are still some stellar deals available as we approach the holidays at a terrifyingly blistering pace. Chief among these are audio peripherals from soundbars to earbuds and that which is in between, any of which could make for a great gift that will last a long time.
Leading off the deluge of deals, we have the headliner Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition for $99.95 or 44% off the regular price. These earbuds are powered by Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer that can bump tunes or enable active noise cancellation for up to 24 hours with the charging case included in the bundle. Furthermore, these earbuds bump extra bass thanks to Sennheiser’s special EQ preset designed with the backing of decades of audiological expertise.
We follow those earbuds up with the Sennheiser Consumer Audio RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System for TV Listening at $170.88 or 39% off the regular price. These headphones allow people to watch TV without disturbing others while also having an uncompromising audio experience. It has both wired and wireless capabilities with up to 18 hours of listening time on one charge and can support surround sound over a 2.4 GHz transmission signal.
Closing us out we have the priciest item of the day with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max for $1,795.47 or 28% off the regular price. This is a standalone soundbar solution supporting 5.1.4 channels with 3D surround sound tweaked for your listening space for enhanced immersion. Beyond just being a soundbar for a TV, though, this supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cloud-based services like Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect.
Beyond what we have shown here, there are a plethora of other deals that might be music to your ears, figuratively and literally. That said, if you manage to pick up any of these deals, let us know in the comments below.
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus - $1,199.95 (20% off)
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max - $1,795.47 (28% off)
- Sennheiser AMBEO Subwoofer - $599.95 (14% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 660S2 - $399.95 (33% off)
- Sennheiser HD 800 S - $1,499 (12% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio IE 200 - $119.95
- Sennheiser IE 600 - $599.95 (14% off)
- Sennheiser IE 900 - $950 (27% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio Sport True Wireless Earbuds - $99.95 (33% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition - $99.95 (44% off)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Earbuds - $189.95 (32% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones - $269.89 (29% off)
- Sennheiser RS 120-W On-Ear Wireless Headphones - $99.95 (23% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System - $170.88 (39% off)
- Sennheiser Consumer Audio RS 195 RF Wireless Headphone Systems - $278.17
- NEW Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - $279 (7% off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 - $248 (17% off)