CATEGORIES
home News

Listen Up, Sennheiser Deals On Soundbars, Earbuds And Headphones Are Up To 44% Off

by Nathan OrdThursday, December 07, 2023, 11:35 AM EDT
amazon deals on sennheiser headphones earbuds and soundbars
Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, there are still some stellar deals available as we approach the holidays at a terrifyingly blistering pace. Chief among these are audio peripherals from soundbars to earbuds and that which is in between, any of which could make for a great gift that will last a long time.

Leading off the deluge of deals, we have the headliner Sennheiser Consumer Audio CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition for $99.95 or 44% off the regular price. These earbuds are powered by Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer that can bump tunes or enable active noise cancellation for up to 24 hours with the charging case included in the bundle. Furthermore, these earbuds bump extra bass thanks to Sennheiser’s special EQ preset designed with the backing of decades of audiological expertise.

RS175RF amazon deals on sennheiser headphones earbuds and soundbars

We follow those earbuds up with the Sennheiser Consumer Audio RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System for TV Listening at $170.88 or 39% off the regular price. These headphones allow people to watch TV without disturbing others while also having an uncompromising audio experience. It has both wired and wireless capabilities with up to 18 hours of listening time on one charge and can support surround sound over a 2.4 GHz transmission signal.

ambeo amazon deals on sennheiser headphones earbuds and soundbars

Closing us out we have the priciest item of the day with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Max for $1,795.47 or 28% off the regular price. This is a standalone soundbar solution supporting 5.1.4 channels with 3D surround sound tweaked for your listening space for enhanced immersion. Beyond just being a soundbar for a TV, though, this supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cloud-based services like Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect.

Beyond what we have shown here, there are a plethora of other deals that might be music to your ears, figuratively and literally. That said, if you manage to pick up any of these deals, let us know in the comments below.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, Audio, Sennheiser
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment