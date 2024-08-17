CATEGORIES
Amazon Deals: M3 MacBook Air 23% Off, Up To 43% Off Sony And Bose Headphones

by Paul LillySaturday, August 17, 2024, 11:23 AM EDT
2024 MacBook Air on a gray gradient background.
Even though school has begun in many areas of the country, we're still in the midst of the summer season, which goes on for about another month. It's fitting, then, that Amazon is serving up some sizzling hot deals on a variety of electronics, including discounts on Apple MacBooks and iPads, headphones, and more. Let's have a look at some highlights.

One of the hotter deals right now is an all-time low price on the newest model (2024) 13.6-inch MacBook Air, which is down to $849.98 at Amazon (save $249.02 over MSRP). It's been at that discounted price for a few days now and has never been lower, having mostly bounced around between $900 and $1,000 previously.

This latest version of the MacBook Air features a custom M3 processor configured with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. It also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Yes, it's hard to get excited about 8GB of RAM these days, though for general purpose computing, you can get by with that amount on the MacBook Air.

If you require more RAM and storage, however, you can find the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with 16GB/512GB for $1,249.98 at Amazon (save $249.02). That's quite the up-charge over the base model, though in addition to doubling up the RAM and storage, the version of the M3 chip in this model adds a couple more GPU cores to the mix (10-core versus 8-core).

Finally, if you don't care about more RAM but want more storage, the 13.6-inch MacBook Air with 8GB/512GB is on sale for $1,049.98 at Amazon (save $249.02). This one also comes with a beefier variant of the M3 chip with 10 GPU cores.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones laying on a table next to a smartphone.

Another item that is selling for an all-time low price is Sony's WH-1000XM4 headset, which is down to $198 on Amazon (save $150). Pricing on these excellent headphones has been pretty volatile since launch, but this is the first time that it's dipped below the $200 mark, at least in brand new (read: not refurbished) condition.

The reason why it's dropped in price by so much is because Sony has since replaced it with the its WH-1000XM5. Make no mistake, though, the WH-1000XM4 is an awesome set of headphones with some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) around. You'd be hard pressed to find a critical review of the WH-1000XM4, and instead this set adorned many-a best-of list (and still does).

In addition to stellar ANC, the WH-1000XM4 features touch controls, wear detection, the ability to pair to multiple devices, and up to 30 hours of battery life (a 10-minute charge nets up to 5 hours of playback).

If you must have the newest model, however, you can score Sony's WH-1000XM5 on sale as well—it's marked down to $328 currently (save $71.99).

Here are some items that are on sale...
Apple MacBook Pro (top-down view focused on the keyboard) on a gray gradient background.
Note that all of the Fire TV Stick models listed are the newest generation models.
