Amazon Deals Killer Kindle Savings Of Up To 36% Off In Prime Day Blowout
First up, there's a steep discount on the recently introduced Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, the first model that introduced a color e-ink display to Amazon's lineup. It's currently sitting pretty with 36% off its standard price, at a floral $179.99. It comes with a capacious 32 GB of storage, plenty for hundreds if not thousands of e-books. If having color on your e-books isn't quite your tempo, you can save a few bucks and pick up the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition instead with the same capacity for $149.99, or 25% off.
Besides just reading, modern e-paper devices are also pretty darn useful for annotation and drawing. Amazon's Kindle Scribe fits that bill perfectly, with its expansive 10" display and a tungsten-tipped pen. Amazon is selling the 64 GB version for a scant $309.99 (31% off), a bargain for this class of device. Now you can jot down ideas quickly with nary a worry about battery life.
If your e-reading needs are more modest, you'll be well off with the standard Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB for just $124.99, or even the base Kindle 16 GB model for a skint $84.99. It's well known that the most destructive force in the universe is small children, and if you happen to have any of those around your household, you'd do well to check out Amazon's reinforced Kindle lineup. Models on sale from that aisle include the Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16 GB for $129.99, and the Kindle Kids for $94.99. They're also useful for particularly klutzy adults, but I would deny saying that in court.
Boox Palma 2
In case Amazon's devices aren't your jam, we have two very worthwhile alternatives. The Kobo Libra Color has a 7" color e-paper device, fantastic reviews, and will set you back just $209.99 with a 16% discount for Prime Day. Meanwhile, the Boox Palma 2 is the odd duck here, but quite a tasty one. It's an e-book reader, yes, but you can think of it more like a smartphone with an e-ink display. Given the user reviews, the concept has been catching on and has actually given me some pause coming up with various use cases for a "phone" with an e-ink display and a battery that lasts for ages on a single charge. You can grab one for $269.99, or 10% off.