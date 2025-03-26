Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Up To $225 Off

Spring is back in the air and that means an inexplicably strong desire to partake in one of our favorite words beginning with the letter 'S'. Hey now, get your mind out of the gutter! We're talking about SAVINGS, folks! You know, the kind that make you moan with delight, like when you save hundreds of dollars on a flagship Android handset. Yeah, that's the spot.
Save Big On Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra
The only reason the Galaxy S25 Ultra didn't make our list of the top smartphones in 2024
is because it came out in 2025. You can check out our Galaxy S25 Ultra review
for benchmarks and analysis, but straight to the point, it's worthy of its flagship designation. We like the phone's gorgeous OLED display, durable titanium frame, great camera package, and fast performance thanks in large part to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite
processor.
Amazon's deal pricing still doesn't make these cheap, but "cheap" and "flagship" rarely go hand-in-hand.
Samsung Galaxy S25+ And Galaxy S25 Are On Sale Too
If you're not keep on spending a grand or more on a smartphone, no matter how high-end it is, you can find the less expensive Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 on sale as well. Here's a look...
And here's a high-level overview of the core specs and features for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25...
All three models feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM, which means performance will be similar across the entire lineup, at least when it comes to core performance.
There are notable differences, obviously, such as the display size and resolution, amount of storage, camera arrangement, battery size, and weight. Overall, however, they're very similar.
Score Boosted Instant Trade-In Credits Up To $900 Direct From Samsung
Of course, you might find better deals with your carriers, in exchange for contract commitments. In addition, Samsung is offering some sweet trade-in offers on the Galaxy S25 series
, with boosted values for your old phone. They break down as follows...
The more recent the smartphone you're trading in, the more Samsung will be willing to fork over in an instant trade-in credit. It is offering promotional boosts, though, and you don't necessarily need current-gen phone to get the max offer. For example, on the Galaxy S25, Samsung is offering a boosted $500 trade-in on both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (up from $360) as well as the older Galaxy Flip 5 (up from $240). Same goes for several other handsets, like the entire Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G.
Also notable is that the trade-in offers for the same handsets are bigger when splurging on a Galaxy S25 Ultra. Instead of $500 for a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung is offering $900 in trade-in credits for those handsets (boosted from $500 and $370, respectively).