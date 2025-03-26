Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Up To $225 Off





Spring is back in the air and that means an inexplicably strong desire to partake in one of our favorite words beginning with the letter 'S'. Hey now, get your mind out of the gutter! We're talking about SAVINGS, folks! You know, the kind that make you moan with delight, like when you save hundreds of dollars on a flagship Android handset. Yeah, that's the spot.

Save Big On Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra

Big Spring Sale' is live with discounts on a wide assortment of items, including Samsung's Galaxy S25 series. For example, you can score this Galaxy S25 Ultra with 512GB for $1,194.99 at Amazon (save $225). Alternatively, the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB is marked down to $1,084.97 at Amazon (save $215.02). Wait, you don't know what that feels like? There's no shame in that, but Amazon's '' is live with discounts on a wide assortment of items, including Samsung's Galaxy S25 series. For example, you can score thisfor. Alternatively, theis marked down to









Amazon's deal pricing still doesn't make these cheap, but "cheap" and "flagship" rarely go hand-in-hand.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ And Galaxy S25 Are On Sale Too









If you're not keep on spending a grand or more on a smartphone, no matter how high-end it is, you can find the less expensive Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 on sale as well. Here's a look...