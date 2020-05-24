Amazon, Best Buy Memorial Day Sales Include Hot Deals On TVs, Headphones, Gadgets, And More





Tomorrow, those of us here in the United States will celebrate Memorial Day to honor the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Military. Memorial Day has also become synonymous with folks flocking to the beach and taking part in sales on all types of retail items. COVID-19 may have changed how many of us are celebrating this weekend, but retailers like Best Buy and Amazon aren’t going to hold back on deals they are providing for customers.

Both retailers have some rather tasty deals that are available starting today, and we’ve listed some of the betters one below for you to check out:

Best Buy





Amazon

While it’s nice that we’ve got all of these deals to partake in, also be sure to try to take it easy during this holiday weekend, and remember why we celebrate.