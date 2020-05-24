Amazon, Best Buy Memorial Day Sales Include Hot Deals On TVs, Headphones, Gadgets, And More
Tomorrow, those of us here in the United States will celebrate Memorial Day to honor the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Military. Memorial Day has also become synonymous with folks flocking to the beach and taking part in sales on all types of retail items. COVID-19 may have changed how many of us are celebrating this weekend, but retailers like Best Buy and Amazon aren’t going to hold back on deals they are providing for customers.
Both retailers have some rather tasty deals that are available starting today, and we’ve listed some of the betters one below for you to check out:
Best Buy
- Westinghouse 53-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku TV: $299 ($50 savings)
- Vizio 65" Class P Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: $899.99 ($200 savings)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones: $199.99 ($30 savings)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones w/Google Assistant: $279.99 ($70 savings)
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB: $459.99 ($100 savings)
- Apple Watch Series 5: $299 ($100 savings)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats³ Wireless Black: $89.99 ($110 savings)
Amazon
- Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router: $159 ($40 savings)
- HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 ($40 savings)
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse: $111.76 ($18 savings)
- Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition: $349.99 ($100 savings)
- TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV: $439 ($361 savings)
- Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K 8 Series UHD Smart TV: $849.95
- TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV: $749.99 ($350 savings)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $149.98 ($49 savings)
While it’s nice that we’ve got all of these deals to partake in, also be sure to try to take it easy during this holiday weekend, and remember why we celebrate.