Amazing Smart Watch Deals: Amazfit GTR 3, Garmin, Samsung, Apple Up To 43 Percent Off
Smartwatches and other wearable devices have gotten significantly more popular in recent years, not only for their basic utility but for the ever increasing number of helpful features. In addition to being interesting and customizable timepieces, today's smartwatches feature a myriad of tools for professionals and health buffs alike. If you're itching for a new smartwatch, we've got some great deals listed below...
The Garmin Venu smartwatch (pictured up top) features a responsive touch-screen and GPS and works great with most smart phones. With a deep 41% discount the Venu's price has dropped below $200 to $196.71. With a regular price of $349.99, that's more than $15o in savings!
Next up is the Amazfit GTR 3 Smart Watch. This smart watch has a long list of built-in features to it. Of course integration with iPhone and Android is standard, but it also adds in support for Amazon Alexa. This is a great choice if you're more interested in a lower cost option, especially at a price tag of $120.98 -- savings of over $59, and 33% off the usual price. This watch is a great deal for introductory smart watch buyers.
Which brings us to the SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4. This is one of the latest in Samsung's smartwatch line-up and clearly one of the more refined. The Galaxy Watch 4 is as feature-rich as smartwatches come, with support for things like Google Assistant, texting via the watch, the ability to take and make calls, and the list goes on. What's even better right now is the price. It's only $176.17, that's 30% off retail and a savings of $73.82. For a flagship device that is a really good deal.
Of course, we can't talk about smartwatches with mentioning the Apple Watch. There's really not much to be said about this wearable that hasn't been said already. The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at Amazon for $277.73, which is over $50 below MSRP. That's a 16% discount.
If none of the items above are your thing, check out these additional alternatives below:
Garmin Vivoactive 4 - $284.00 (29% off, save $115)
Fossil Gen 6 42mm Touchscreen Smartwatch - $229 (23% off, save $70)
Garmin vivomove Style - $299.83 (14% off, save $50.06)