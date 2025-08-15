CATEGORIES
Ally Solos Smart Glasses Use AI To Act As Eyes For Blind And Low-Vision Users

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, August 15, 2025, 02:26 PM EDT
hero ally solos enjoy life smart glasses blind vision low
Envision, a smart glasses manufacturing company, recently launched its Ally Solos Glasses, which promise to use AI to help the visually impaired navigate the world more safely. To that end, Envision posted a YouTube video to highlight some of the features and unique functionality of the Ally Solos Glasses. Watch it here:


In the video, the company shows the Solos Glasses reading text aloud from a document. A blind user held up a brochure and asked, "Can you tell me what this flyer says?" The smart glass responded, "The flyer says, 'Enjoy life forever. Introductory Bible lessons." 

body2 ally solos enjoy life smart glasses blind vision low

The video also shows that the smart glass can appparently accurately describe the environment and help identify products. For example, it confirmed that a park bench was free for use. It also identified the presence of a large bronze statue and even gave some background information about it. Details about the weather were also provided to a user.

body ally solos smart glasses blind vision low

A Product Manager at Envision, alongside the Lead Engineer, explained in another video on Envision's YouTube channel that the Ally Solos Smart Glasses were born from Solos' lightweight designs and Envision's Software. The lead engineer also shed light on some the hardware components inside the 50-gram smart glass. He points out that the glasses feature a 2K HD camera on the left and a Light-Emitting Diode on the right and that the glasses leverage an AI assistant, which is powered by several different AI models trained for different scenarios. The Product Manager also explained that 3 different variants of the smart glasses are available on the pre-order page.

body explanations smart glass

If all the capabilities shown with Ally Solos Smart Glasses prove accurate in the real world, they may be a game changer for the visually impaired.

Images Courtesy of Envision 
