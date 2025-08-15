Ally Solos Smart Glasses Use AI To Act As Eyes For Blind And Low-Vision Users
The video also shows that the smart glass can appparently accurately describe the environment and help identify products. For example, it confirmed that a park bench was free for use. It also identified the presence of a large bronze statue and even gave some background information about it. Details about the weather were also provided to a user.
A Product Manager at Envision, alongside the Lead Engineer, explained in another video on Envision's YouTube channel that the Ally Solos Smart Glasses were born from Solos' lightweight designs and Envision's Software. The lead engineer also shed light on some the hardware components inside the 50-gram smart glass. He points out that the glasses feature a 2K HD camera on the left and a Light-Emitting Diode on the right and that the glasses leverage an AI assistant, which is powered by several different AI models trained for different scenarios. The Product Manager also explained that 3 different variants of the smart glasses are available on the pre-order page.
If all the capabilities shown with Ally Solos Smart Glasses prove accurate in the real world, they may be a game changer for the visually impaired.
Images Courtesy of Envision