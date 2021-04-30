CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, April 30, 2021, 10:16 AM EDT

Alleged MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X Leaks Ahead Of Rumored May Launch

The evidence is starting to mount that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will soon be upon us. Earlier this month, we saw a shipment of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC cards, and last week, the card was listed for preorder at a Polish electronics retailer. Now, yet another MSI card is basking in the limelight.

Witness the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X, which was spied in its retail box before launch. As with previous SUPRIM X releases, this will represent the flagship of MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti family. SUPRIM X cards feature a TRI FROZR 2S thermal design with TORX Fan 4.0, precision machined heat pipes, a copper baseplate, dual BIOS, Mystic Light RGB controls, and enhanced boost speeds compared to stock.

At this point, the consensus is that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will have 10,240 CUDA cores (down from 10,496 on the GeForce RTX 3090) and 12GB of GDDR6X memory using a 384-bit memory bus. That's half the amount of memory found on the GeForce RTX 3090 while using the same bus interface. For reference, the standard GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X on a 320-bit memory bus. Unfortunately, we don't have any information on clock speeds.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will also be among the first of NVIDIA's new GAxx2 GPUs, including new hardware provisions to cut Ethereum mining hash rates in half. This new limiter is supposedly an improvement over the one that debuted with the GeForce RTX 3060. The GeForce 466.24 driver is the first to enable this limiter for GAxx2 GPUs.

The GeForce RTX 3080 is priced at $899, while the GeForce RTX 3090 rings in at a hefty $1,499. Rumors suggest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will come in at $999, but that price seems kind of low given the current GPU supply crunch that we're facing. In addition, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti seems like it would be closer in performance to the GeForce RTX 3090. Given those two factors, we wouldn't be shocked to see a price of $1,099 or higher.

However, MSRPs for graphics cards these days are more of a formality than something based in reality. GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 cards regularly sell twice their retail price on third-party marketplaces, which is unfortunate. A combination of crushing demand, strained fab capacity, and crypto miners is contributing to this historic fallout.

