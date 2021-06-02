Alleged iPhone 13 CAD Files Reveal Thicker Design With Big Payoff For Consumers

How capacious are we talking about? Well, previous leaks indicate the following...

If those are accurate figures, then the biggest bump in battery capacity is headed to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will benefit from an 18 percent increase, almost twice the gain as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, and a more than double the gain afforded to the iPhone 13 mini.







iPhone 13 Always-On Display Mockup (Source: Max Weinbach)







Bigger batteries would also help with having an always-on display. Previous leaks suggest this will entail a "toned down lock screen" when the phone is inactive, to display things like the current time, remaining battery life, and a banner with limited app notifications (when available). Welcome to the always-on smartphone display party, Apple.



