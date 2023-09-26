CATEGORIES
Ransomware Gang Claims It Hacked All Of Sony's Systems And Will Sell The Data

by Nathan OrdTuesday, September 26, 2023, 11:44 AM EDT
all sony systems supposedly compromised in security breach
Recently, hackers have been going after juicy targets like Caesars Entertainment out of Las Vegas. Now, adding to that list, is RansomedVC, who has reportedly breached Sony and is selling the international Japan-based company’s data online. While it is unclear exactly what data may have been compromised, there are some steps you can take just in case you might be affected.

Earlier today, RansomedVC posted a breach notice claiming that Sony Group Corporation had been compromised. In this post, the group said that it had “successfully compromissed all of sony systems,” but will not be ransoming them. Instead, the group will be selling the data because Sony does not want to pay for it to be shredded or withheld.

Though the claim of breach is unverified, and we also do not know how much data was compromised, we applaud Sony if they have not caved to demands as indicated. Similarly, Sony remains tight-lipped on the matter, seemingly not offering any public comment currently. However, it may be some time before we hear anything official about this breach, as Sony has indicated that it is actively investigating the matter. Though, it appears that this breach is not remarkably extensive or even remotely close to “all of sony systems,” as claimed after taking a look at the “R File tree” in the RansomedVC post.

In any event, if you are concerned about this breach, you may want to take some steps to help safeguard yourself. Malwarebytes recommends that while you should check the company’s advice, you can also do the following:
  • Change your password(s)
  • Enable multi-factor authentication
  • Freeze your credit report
  • Set up credit monitoring
  • Be aware of scammers
At the very least, the first two items in the list are just part of good cybersecurity hygiene and should be done or checked regularly anyhow. Beyond those recommendations, you can also look at means to protect yourself in the future, such as using Privacy.com credit cards to add a degree of separation between your payment methods and the company holding the account.

At the end of the day, this is not the first time that Sony has been faced with a security breach. Around 12 years ago, 77 million PSN users had their personal information compromised, and the service had to be rebuilt. Hopefully, this latest breach will not be to that scale, but we will have to wait and see, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, PlayStation, (nyse:sony)
