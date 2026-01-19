CATEGORIES
home News

All-In-One Console Mod Packs A PS5, Xbox And Switch 2

by Chris HarperMonday, January 19, 2026, 02:46 PM EDT
hero pxbox5
Fans of the infamous "trash can" Mac Pro from 2013 may remember its unconventional triangular cooler design. Well, that innovative design was the inspiration for the chassis of a new composite console mod dubbed "Ningtendo PXBOX 5", which combines a Nintendo Switch 2 (and its dock) with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X into one machine. Each side of the chassis holds one of the three consoles and switches at the top allow you to switch video output and power between the three at will. Each console is running off the same cooling and power setup, which means the modder has to be sure to turn off consoles not in use, since the 250W PSU can only handle one of them at a time, save for the ~12W Switch 2.

Looking at the final unit, it's not hard to see the 2013 Mac Pro inspiration, especially if you're familiar with its internal triangular prism cooler design. The while paneling and outside of the unit also recalls the PlayStation 5, and of course the centralized cooling and tall form factor evokes the Xbox Series X. The single-fan cooling of the Xbox Series X is also mirrored here—but literally mirrored, with the single fan being at the bottom of the composite Ningtendo PXBOX 5 for intake rather than the top-mounted exhaust on the Xbox.


For readers eager to learn more about how this was built, especially without spending 4673 yuan (or $670 USD) on the custom cooler alone, the full YouTube video is very much worth a watch. While it initially soared under the radar of most English-speaking audiences, it does have a full set of English subtitles, and started making its way West this month. Ultimately, we spotted it thanks to the guys at Tom's Hardware, so kudos to them for spotting this one.
Tags:  modding, playstation 5, xbox series x, console gaming, nintendo switch 2
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment