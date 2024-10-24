Alienware's Awesome 34-Inch QD-OLED Monitor Hits An All-Time Low At $288 Off





For those of you who follow display technologies, you know that OLED is basically the gold standard for overall image quality, and that will probably remain the case until micro LED (not to be confused with mini LED) breaks into the mainstream. Supposing you're ready to bite the bullet on an OLED upgrade, now is a fantastic time to shop around, as one of the most popular and widely touted options is on sale for its lowest price ever.





Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF, a 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor that can be had for $679.99 at Amazon. It's also available for the same price at Best Buy. Either way, you're looking at a $220 markdown versus MSRP, and more importantly, you're scoring an excellent display at its all-time low price. Still not cheap enough? There's a way to get it for even less. That would be, a 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor that can be had for. It's also available for the same price at. Either way, you're looking at a $220 markdown versus MSRP, and more importantly, you're scoring an excellent display at its all-time low price. Still not cheap enough? There's a way to get it for even less.





Benefits pull-down menu and select Dell Benefits. You should see a 10% coupon offer for Alienware monitors. Click to claim your unique coupon code, then head to the Alienware AW3423DWF product page where it's also on sale for $679.99. Add it to your cart and enter your Dell Rewards coupon code, which should knock another $68 off the price, bringing the pre-tax total to $611.99 for a total savings of $288, with free shipping to boot. First, either sign into your Dell Rewards account , or sign up for one. Once you're signed in, click thepull-down menu and select. You should see a 10% coupon offer for Alienware monitors. Click to claim your unique coupon code, then head to thewhere it's also on sale for $679.99. Add it to your cart and enter your Dell Rewards coupon code, which should knock another $68 off the price, bringing the pre-tax total to, with free shipping to boot.





Wherever you buy it from, this is an excellent monitor, as the display gurus at Rtings can attest —it earned high marks across the board and proved especially strong in SDR and HDR picture quality, and overall color accuracy.





The AW3423DWF is a 34-inch display built around a curved QD-OLED panel. It sports a 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate (100Hz over HDMI), 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (149% of sRGB). It's also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor.





Connectivity options include 1x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x audio-out, and 1x headphone-out.













34-inch Samsung Odyssey G85SB is, and it's on sale for $699.99 at Amazon ($500 off). And yet another option is the 34-inch Philips Evnia QD-OLED for $699.99 at Amazon (regular price).

The discount arrives as competition is heating up in the OLED space. AOC, for example, recently announced its 34-inch Agon Pro AG346UCD, which is also a QD-OLED display but with a slightly faster 175Hz refresh rate. That one isn't available in the US yet, though the similarly-spec'dis, and it's on sale for. And yet another option is thefor(regular price).





Alienware's discount has the competition beat in the 34-inch QD-OLED category, though, especially if you take advantage of the Dell Rewards discount.

