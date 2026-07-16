Alienware Ryzen Gaming Laptop Deal At Walmart Slashes Price To $899





If you've always wanted to own an Alienware laptop but found yourself shopping cheaper alternatives instead, now is the time to reconsider, provided you are not looking for a beastly system to break any benchmark records. For those with more modest gaming goals, Walmart is selling a 15.3-inch Alienware laptop for under a grand right now.

Alienware Gaming Laptop Is $400.99 Off

Alienware gaming laptop (DA15265) is currently listed for $899 at Walmart (save $400.99), which is about as low as it gets for an Alienware machine. We're not saying there has never been a cheaper Alienware PC in new condition, we just don't recall ever seeing one go for this low. Thisis currently listed for, which is about as low as it gets for an Alienware machine. We're not saying there has never been a cheaper Alienware PC in new condition, we just don't recall ever seeing one go for this low.





So, what do you get for $899? The laptop sports a 15.3-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 220 processor, an efficient 6-core/12-thread Hawk Point chip based on Zen 4 and Zen 4c with up to a 4.9GHz boost clock, 22MB of total cache (6MB L2 + 16M L3), and an onboard Radeon 740M GPU (4 cores, up to 2.8GHz).





The laptop also features discrete graphics by way of NVIDIA's previous-generation GeForce RTX 4050. That's obviously not a powerhouse GPU, but it is generally better than integrated graphics and gives you access to RTX technologies like DLSS upscaling.





Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB solid state drive. Other laptops with a GeForce RTX 4050 in this price range typically skimp on memory with just 8GB, which we don't recommend in 2026 (even with the memory market being as crazy as it is).

HP HyperX Omen Gaming Laptop Is $200 Off









HP HyperX Omen that is on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $200). It costs $300 more than Alienware above, which gets you some notably better specs in a few areas. If you're looking for a gaming laptop with a little more bite and have a bigger budget to throw at one, then check out thisthat is on sale for. It costs $300 more than Alienware above, which gets you some notably better specs in a few areas.





This is another laptop with a 15.3-inch display, but it packs more pixels with a 2560x1600 resolution and is slightly faster with a 180Hz refresh rate.





Underneath the hood, you get a Ryzen 7 260 processor. That's another Hawk Point processor with an 8-core/16-thread configuration, except all of the cores are Zen 4 instead of splitting them between Zen 4 and Zen 4c. The max clock speed is faster too at up to 5.1GHz. For cache, you're looking at 8MB L2 + 16MB L3 for 24MB of total cache.





You get a faster GPU as well, with a GeForce RTX 5060 featuring 8GB of GDDR7 memory (compared to 6GB of GDDR6 on the 4050).





The memory capacity is the same at 16GB (DDR5-5600), but you get twice as much storage with a 1TB SSD. While still not a laptop that will blaze any new benchmarks, the totality of the upgrades compared to the Alienware justify the $300 price difference, if you can swing it.





Here are a few more laptop deals: