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Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop With RTX 50 Hits $1,099 At Walmart

by Paul LillyMonday, October 12, 2026, 10:50 AM EDT
Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop
Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop - Image: Dell
As you get ready to finish up your first semester back at school, are you finding that you could use a new laptop and want one that also has some gaming chops? If so, take note that Dell's Alienware 16 Aurora with RTX 50 firepower is back on sale, with Walmart advertising a massive $900 discount. That's admittedly a bold claim, but there is still reason to take notice.

Alienware 16 Aurora Gaming Laptop Is $900.99 Off At Walmart

Dell Alienware 16 Aurora
Alienware 16 Aurora - Image: Dell

Right now, you can score Dell's Alienware 16 Aurora gaming laptop for $1,099 at Walmart. While the retail juggernaut advertises this as a $900 savings off the laptop's supposed $1,999.99 list price, which is quite ambitious for a system with a GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, the real value lies in its competitive positioning.

We took a look at Best Buy's lineup of gaming laptops and this is right around the least expensive models with the same discrete GPU. The only cheaper ones are a pair of Acer Nitro models, one of which is just $12 less expensive.

Alienware as a brand carries some cachet, so finding one priced competitively makes this all the more attractive. In addition to the GeForce RTX 5050, this setup is configured with an Intel Core 7 240H 'Raptor Lake' processor with 10 cores (six Performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz to 5.2GHz and four Efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz to 4GHz), 16 threads, and 24MB of L3 cache.

Other specs include 16GB of RAM, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), and a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness.

If you're not feeling this Alienware model for whatever reason but want to stay in this price range, here are some other options:
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Laptops, Alienware, alienware 16 aurora
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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