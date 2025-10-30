Alienware 16 Area-51 Gaming Laptop Deal Packs Raptor Lake & RTX 5060 For $300 Off





Could you use a new gaming laptop? If so, there's a great deal available on Dell's Alienware 16 Area-51 kitted with the latest-generation CPU and GPU hardware from Intel and NVIDIA, respectively. Or you could wait for the inevitable Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts to come into view, but why wait when you can score a bargain right now?





Alienware 16 Area-51 that's on sale for $1,099.99 at Dell ($300 off). It's not a massive discount, but the current asking price makes this one of the most affordable gaming laptops with a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU inside. If you're coming up blank on an answer, then check out thethat's on sale for. It's not a massive discount, but the current asking price makes this one of the most affordable gaming laptops with a GeForce RTX 5060 GPU inside.





The mid-range mobile Blackwell GPU is flanked by an Intel Core 7 240H processor (10C/16T, up to 5.2GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. It also sports 16GB (2x8GB) of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD).





You can customize the core component selection with higher-end options available for everything but storage (you can drop down to 512GB but can't move up from 1TB). For example, you could opt for up to a Core 9 270H, GeForce RTX 5070, and 32GB of DDR5 memory. These parts cost more, of course, and some of the upgrades are tied together—if you choose the Core 9 270H option, you also have to bump up the GPU to the GeForce RTX 5070.





Internal parts aside, it all comes wrapped in a 16-inch form factor. The display features a 2560x1600 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.













Dell 16 that's listed for $549.99 (save $150). It's not a terribly exciting system, but it boasts a decent selection of parts for the money. For the non-gamers among you who just want an affordable laptop for general purpose chores, check out thethat's listed for. It's not a terribly exciting system, but it boasts a decent selection of parts for the money.





This is another 16-inch model, but with a 1920x1200 resolution. It trades an Intel foundation for an AMD Ryzen 7 250 Hawk Point processor (8C/16T, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 4. It also has 16GBof DDR5-5600 memory, albeit by way of a single memory module, and a 512GB SSD.





Assuming this can be cracked open and upgraded, we'd suggest slapping a second stick of RAM in there. That would still keep the pricing relatively affordable.





Here are a few more laptop deals that won't break the bank...