Intel Arc Alchemist A380: Memory Spec Change, HDMI 2.1 Clarification, And GPU Photo Shoot

Chief among them was the "Gunnir Arc A380 Photon 6G OC" card's use of 15.5 Gbps GDDR6 memory. Per Intel's official specifications, the Arc A380 was supposed to be equipped with 16 Gbps memory. You may think, "it's 500 Mbps; does it even matter?" and well, yeah, actually, it does, at least a little. The change drops the card's memory bandwidth from 192 GB/sec to 186 GB/sec, which is a difference that could be readily felt in gaming.





This used to say 16 Gbps. Source: Intel Arc A380 Specifications







The other number that's different from Intel's spec sheet on the Gunnir card is the HDMI revision. Intel lists the Arc A380 as being capable of DisplayPort 2.0 and HDMI 2.1, but the Gunnir product page specifically lists HDMI 2.0. This is arguably a more major cut than the memory speed issue above, although we have to remind everyone that just because something says "HDMI 2.1" doesn't mean it supports any of the HDMI 2.1 features (because the HDMI licensing authority is apparently bonkers ).





Well, in this case Intel is passing the buck to Gunnir. In a tweet yesterday, the company's graphics division specifically stated that the A380 supports HDMI 2.1, but that it's up to AIB manufacturers to make use of it. This is totally reasonable; HDMI encoding is usually done by a separate IC and it's up to the AIBs to make use of an HDMI encoder that supports HDMI 2.1. Whether anyone will actually do so on such a low-end GPU is another question altogether.



