AirPods 4 Drop To Their Lowest Deal Price Ever For Mother's Day Gifts





Every mother deserves to be showered with flowers and her favorite candies every once in a while, and if that's what you're planning to do for Mother's Day, you should absolutely do so. At the same time, if you want to kick the celebration up a notch and really show your appreciation, we have a handful of gift ideas that will bring a smile to her face, and yours, with some timely deals on Amazon.





One of those is Apple's AirPods 4 wireless earbuds as pictured above—it's on sale for $99 at Amazon (save $30). Apple gadgets are frequently on sale, including its various AirPod models, but even so the current 23% discount brings these earbuds back down to their lowest price ever.













The AirPods 4 is the most recent iteration of the baseline model. Note that it doesn't include active noise cancellation (more on that in a moment), but are otherwise the same as the AirPods 4 ANC variant. It shares the same H2 headphone chip (as also found in the latest-generation AirPods Pro 2), it offers IP54 protection against dust and water (and sweat), it has an adaptive EQ, and the list of goodies goes on.





According to Apple, you can get up to 5 hours of listening time per charge. An included USB-C charging case holds another 25 hours of juice, for up to 30 hours of listening time (still in up to 5-hour increments, of course).





AirPods 4 with ANC for $148.99 at Amazon (save $30.01). They're the same wireless earbuds, but with ANC thrown into the mix and features that go along with it (like conversation awareness and the different ANC modes). If you really want or otherwise need ANC, you can score thefor. They're the same wireless earbuds, but with ANC thrown into the mix and features that go along with it (like conversation awareness and the different ANC modes).













Apple's 11-inch iPad for $299 at Amazon (save $50). Here again, we're looking the latest generation variant of a baseline model, which in this case is the iPad. Perhaps your mother would prefer a tablet? If that's the case, check out this deal onfor. Here again, we're looking the latest generation variant of a baseline model, which in this case is the iPad.





The newest 11-inch (2360x1640, 264 ppi) iPad is powered by Apple's custom A16 chip featuring a 5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. This one also features 128GB of built-in storage (256GB and 512GB options are available, just select either one from the same link), 12-megapixel cameras on the front and back (one each), Touch ID support, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and up to 10 hours of battery life.





11-inch iPad Air with an M3 chip inside is on sale for $499 at Amazon (save $100). One thing to note is that Apple Intelligence is not part of the package. If that matters to you and/or you want a faster, more capable tablet, theinside is on sale for





Here are some more Apple-based gift ideas for Mother's Day...







