AI Can Create Stunning Artwork But The US Government Says It Can’t Have Copyright Protection



If you are looking to copyright artwork created by artificial intelligence (AI), you may be out of luck. Steven Thaler has attempted to copyright a two-dimensional piece of artwork created by a computer algorithm twice, and has been denied both times.



Creativity Machine's artwork, named "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," is part of a series Thaler has described as a "simulated near-death experience" in that an algorithm creates a fictional narrative about the afterlife. It is important to note, the AI is supposed to do this with as little human interaction as possible. It is this fact that has the Copyright Office saying it lacks the human touch required for copyright.

It is uncertain how this could play into the world of NFTs at this time. But it could create an issue if a piece of artwork created by a machine was sold as an NFT, and then the new owner finds out that it is worthless due to the fact it is not protected under current copyright laws. There are entire websites dedicated to selling AI created NFTs after all. Questions such as, "at what point of AI involvement in the creation of art does the artwork become owned by the machine, and not the human?" still remain.





Top Image Source: Steven Thaler and/or Creativity Machine

