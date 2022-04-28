These Affordable CPU Liquid Coolers Can Clog And Have Just Been Recalled





Enermax makes some of the most affordable all-in-one liquid cooling solutions around, and unfortunately for a subset of owners, a few of them have been found to be defective and are being voluntarily recalled. The affected models include both black and white versions of the Liqmax III ARGB 360, and the Liqmax III ARGB 240.





Fortunately, the defect is not a leaking issue, so you don't have to worry about these coolers spraying your pricey components with liquid and potentially destroying them. Instead, affected users noticed that their CPU temperatures were higher than they should, and it turned out to be a manufacturing defect that can cause the affected models to clog over time.







Clogging is not normal behavior for an AIO cooler. In this case, however, it was discovered that impurities were being mixed inside the radiator during the manufacturing process and then accumulating inside the pump. Incidentally, MSI recalled its MAG CoreLiquid 360R and 240R coolers last month over a blockage issue as well.





Enermax maintains that only a small portion of coolers within the affected production range are affected. Furthermore, the manufacturing defect is said to only apply to affected models in the Korean region, not the US and other parts of the world.









If you own one of the aforementioned coolers, here's the serial range to look for...