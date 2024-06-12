CATEGORIES
home News

Adobe Backtracks On AI Training Policy Update After Angry Backlash

by Alan VelascoWednesday, June 12, 2024, 10:14 AM EDT
adobe ai backtrack hero
Adobe is having to work overdrive in order to contain the fire it started with its customer base concerning the most recent release of the company’s Terms of Use. Users were less than pleased with the included language that made it seem as if anything being worked on using Adobe’s software suite was fair game when it comes to data collection.

Adobe is addressing the furor in a blog post in which the company says that the backlash “has caused us to reflect on the language we use in our Terms, and the opportunity we have to be clearer and address the concerns raised by the community.” It has plans on having a conversation with members of the community before releasing an updated Terms of Use by June 18, 2024.

adobe ai backtrack body

In an effort to create more clarity, Adobe tackled several areas of concern brought up by users. First, the company says that content created by customers is theirs alone and will not be used to train AI. Moreover, customers have the option to opt-out of participating in the product improvement program that helps improve features such as masking and background removal. Lastly, customer content stored on a local machine isn’t scanned and content is only scanned when uploaded to the company’s servers.

These terms of service changes will undoubtedly be welcomed by the community, especially as Adobe’s products are vital to how a lot of professionals earn a living. It’s a little baffling that the company thought it could use such broad language in its ToS to begin with, but it’s at least trying to make things right instead of digging in and going full steam ahead with the updated terms that sparked the outrage.
Tags:  Adobe, (NASDAQ:ADBE), artificial-intelligence, data-collection
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment