Adobe Project Indigo Arrives To Transform iPhone Cameras And It's Free

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, June 20, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT
If you are familiar with images taken with big, modern cameras, you'd have noticed that they capture way better images when compared to mobile cameras. The good news, however, is that Adobe has introduced a new computational photography camera app to cater to the deficiencies of mobile cameras. Like the newly launched Adobe Firefly Mobile app, the app is also available as a free download.

The quality of images produced by mobile phones is still largely deficient. For example, it's almost impossible to see a professional wildlife photographer trying to capture a lion-wildebeest chase with a mobile camera. A long telephoto lens is important in situations like this, and only a big camera can handle these situations effectively.

Also, mobile cameras tend to exaggerate color brightness and saturation. Although things might look normal on a small screen, it's usually a different story when these photos are displayed on a larger screen.

Senior Scientist Florian Kainz and Adobe Fellow Marc Levoy introduced Adobe Project Indigo to address mobile camera deficiencies and improve image quality. The new app introduces the qualities of big, sophisticated cameras to mobile phones.

Adobe says the app is empowered with "zero shutter lag," meaning that the app will allow users to capture the exact moment intended, irrespective of the speed of the focus object. The zero shutter lag feature only works with the Photo mode; the Night mode does not have this feature yet.

It's worth noting that the quality of a mobile photo depends not only on the camera app but also on the quality of the hardware. Hence, Adobe has indicated that the app works on Pro and Pro Max iPhone 12 and later versions, alongside non-Pro iPhone 14 and later versions. If you'd like to download the app, you can just head to the iPhone App Store and grab it.
