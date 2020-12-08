CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, December 08, 2020, 03:20 PM EDT

Adobe Lightroom CC Adds Native Support For Apple M1 And Windows 10 On Arm Devices

adobe lightroom
With the launch of the Apple M1 SoC last month, there's been an increased focus on Arm-based processors and native software for the platform. While the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini can run x86-64 code with the Rosetta 2 translator in macOS Big Sur, they perform best with native code.

In November, Adobe released a beta version of Photoshop with native support for Arm64 code for Apple M1 Macs and Windows 10 on Arm devices. Today, Adobe is upping the stakes with Arm64 native versions of Lightroom for systems running Apple M1 (macOS Big Sur) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx (Windows 10 on Arm) platforms. 

apple m1 banner

The Lightroom CC app has been completely rebuilt (version 4.1) to take full advantage of Arm64 architecture and will deliver the absolute best performance on the respective macOS and Windows platforms. "As we’re getting started on desktop Arm / Apple M1, we’ll continue to optimize for Arm and M1 in subsequent releases," writes Adobe's Sharad Mangalick.

If you're still attached to the classic versions of Lightroom (and Photoshop), you'll be happy to know that both will continue to work using the Rosetta 2 emulation on Apple M1 Macs. And as Apple completes its full transition from Intel x86-64 to its own custom Arm64 chips, Adobe will be revamping its full Creative Suite to run natively on Apple M1 SoCs (and its successors). As for those running Windows, Adobe says that it will continue to invest in both Intel-compatible and Arm-based systems going forward.

Snapdragon 8cx

You can download the new Adobe Lightroom 4.1 for macOS Big Sur here, while the version compatible with Windows 10 on Arm can be obtained here.

Apple is expected to quickly ramp up its lineup of “Apple Silicon” following the initial release of the M1 SoC. Early reviews have pointed to promising performance and enviable battery life with the M1, but Apple has even more powerful chips on deck. As we reported yesterday, Apple reportedly plans to introduce SoCs with as many as 32 performance cores for next-generation versions of the iMac Pro and Mac Pro. Likewise, the 7- and 8-core GPUs found in the M1 will be beefed up with 64-core and 128-core versions in high-end configurations of the Mac Pro. Apple expects to complete its full transition from Intel to its custom SoCs over a span of two years.


Tags:  Adobe, (NASDAQ:ADBE), windows 10 on arm, snapdragon 8cx, adobe lightroom, apple m1

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms