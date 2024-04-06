Acer’s Bodacious Predator X49 X OLED Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor Breaks Cover
Earlier this year, Acer stormed onto the stage at CES with a handful of gaming monitors up to an incredible 57” with the Predator Z57. Though it had been mentioned previously, what was distinctly missing from the coverage was the monitor that sat between that behemoth and the smaller, but still bodacious, Predator X39. That's no longer the case, however, with the Acer Predator X49 X breaking cover, giving us more insight into this monster.
The Acer Predator X49 X is a curved OLED gaming monitor with a DQHD resolution of 5120x1440 and a refresh rate of 240Hz with a response time of .03ms. We also knew from the video teaser, which you can see below, that this is an AMD FreeSync Premium panel with 99% DCI-P3 coverage. Beyond that, though, Acer has been tight-lipped about this upcoming monitor. The display has since been spotted on DisplaySpecifications, however, revealing many more details about the X49 X.
The X49 X is a 48.9” QD-OLED monitor built around a Samsung panel with 10-bit color depth. It also has supports HDR10 and DisplayHDR True Black 400, which should be great for overall contrast and for viewing HDR content. As for connectivity, the listing notes that the monitoe will have a USB-C Gen 3.2 port with 90W upstream power, a USB-B Gen 3.2 upstream port, two USB-A Gen 3.2 downstream ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Beyond some of the standard features, this monitor will also have a built-in KVM switch, so you can easily flip between connected devices.
Barring what is listed on the DisplaySpecifications site, we do not know much more about the monitor or its pricing. Hopefully, Acer will have something to say about it soon, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.