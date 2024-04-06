CATEGORIES
home News

Acer’s Bodacious Predator X49 X OLED Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor Breaks Cover

by Nathan OrdSaturday, April 06, 2024, 01:27 PM EDT
acers predator x49 x oled curved 240hz gaming monitor breaks cover
Earlier this year, Acer stormed onto the stage at CES with a handful of gaming monitors up to an incredible 57” with the Predator Z57. Though it had been mentioned previously, what was distinctly missing from the coverage was the monitor that sat between that behemoth and the smaller, but still bodacious, Predator X39. That's no longer the case, however, with the Acer Predator X49 X breaking cover, giving us more insight into this monster.

The Acer Predator X49 X is a curved OLED gaming monitor with a DQHD resolution of 5120x1440 and a refresh rate of 240Hz with a response time of .03ms. We also knew from the video teaser, which you can see below, that this is an AMD FreeSync Premium panel with 99% DCI-P3 coverage. Beyond that, though, Acer has been tight-lipped about this upcoming monitor. The display has since been spotted on DisplaySpecifications, however, revealing many more details about the X49 X.


The X49 X is a 48.9” QD-OLED monitor built around a Samsung panel with 10-bit color depth. It also has supports HDR10 and DisplayHDR True Black 400, which should be great for overall contrast and for viewing HDR content. As for connectivity, the listing notes that the monitoe will have a USB-C Gen 3.2 port with 90W upstream power, a USB-B Gen 3.2 upstream port, two USB-A Gen 3.2 downstream ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Beyond some of the standard features, this monitor will also have a built-in KVM switch, so you can easily flip between connected devices.

Barring what is listed on the DisplaySpecifications site, we do not know much more about the monitor or its pricing. Hopefully, Acer will have something to say about it soon, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.
Tags:  Gaming, Acer, monitor, (nasdaq:acer)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment