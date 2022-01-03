CATEGORIES
Acer Unveils Chromebook Spin 513 With MediaTek Muscle And Two Other Low-Cost Laptops

Acer is set to unveil three new additions to its Chromebook lineup at CES 2022. The three laptops are aimed at consumers who need a secure, easy-to-use, and affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication.

Acer is looking to reach consumers who don't need a powerful laptop, but do need to stay connected and do some light work on the go with its upcoming Chromebook line-up. Chromebooks can be a great addition to any student's productivity, or even someone who is working remotely from home. The smaller form factor and lighter weight is perfect for traveling and getting stuff done while not at home.

James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc., said, "This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget." Lin went on to add, "Today's users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they're at home- these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill."

acer 314
The Acer Chromebook 314 is designed for students and families with school-age children. The laptop will be powered by the latest Intel processors that should deliver solid everyday performance and features. It will have Wi-Fi 6 capability that will deliver connectivity speeds up to 3x faster than its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5. When it comes to battery life, the Chromebook should provide you with up to 10 hours of power.

Acer's Chromebook 314 has a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen that features an anti-glare coating. Users will be able to navigate Chrome OS by using the optional multi-touch screen, or by utilizing the OceanGlass touchpad that was designed to reduce ocean-bound plastic waste. The 314 is ideal for remote-learning students who can use the two built-in microphones and a flare reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. Acer's Chromebook 314 will have a retail price of $299.99 and will be available in North America in June 2022.

acer 315
The Acer Chromebook 315 has all of the features and battery power that its smaller sibling provides, but comes with an FHD IPS 15.6-inch display that can be enjoyed on the patio, in the garden, and throughout the home and office. Due to the extra space from the larger screen, you also get a dedicated numeric keypad, which can be very handy when you are working on your finances or homework.

Acer's 315 also adds a wide field-of-view HDR webcam with flare-reducing technology. This should make it easier if you are participating in a video call and want the whole family to be seen. Both the 314 and 315 models provide you with two USB-C ports, while the 315 adds a MicroSD card reader. The Acer Chromebook 315 will also have a price of $299.99 and will be the first of the three Chromebooks available in North America in January 2022.

acer 513
The more versatile Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the new super-fast MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores for enhanced multitasking. As with the other two Chromebooks, the Spin will provide you with up to 10 hours of battery life. With the Spin comes a 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio giving users 18% more vertical screen space so they can view more content. The screen also delivers 2256x1504 resolution to bring all your viewing content to life.

Users will be able to transform the Acer Spin by utilizing its different usage modes. You can place it on a surface in its tent configuration, making it easy to watch videos on a train or other crowded environments. There is also a tablet mode for those that need to lay the tablet flat on the surface, but may not need to use the keyboard and saving some space. As with the other two models, the Spin comes with Wi-Fi 6, but only one USB Type-C port. The Spin is also the only one of the three that is listed to have a backlit keyboard. The Acer Chromebook Spin will have an MSRP of $599.99 and will be available in North America in June 2022.
